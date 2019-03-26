Aldous Harding Adds Autumn Tour Dates

Aldous Harding has announced several UK shows for Autumn.

The songwriter's new album 'Designer' lands on April 26th, and there's every indication that it matches her immaculate high standards.

A British run has been confirmed for May, and every show on that schedule sold out long ago.

Aldous Harding has now detailed plans for a repeat visit in Autumn, opening in Birmingham on November 29th.

Hitting Manchester, Edinburgh, and Liverpool, Aldous Harding will play London's historic Roundhouse venue on December 5th.

Aldous Harding will play Southampton on December 6th, with the tour ending in Bristol on December 7th.

Catch Aldous Harding at the following shows:

November

29 Birmingham Institute 2

30 Manchester Academy 2

December

1 Edinburgh Summerhall

4 Liverpool Arts Club

5 London Roundhouse

6 Southampton 1865

7 Bristol O2 Academy

Photo Credit: Claire Shilland

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.