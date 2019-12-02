AJ Tracey Announces Alexandra Palace Show

AJ Tracey has confirmed plans for a one off show at London's Alexandra Palace.
The rapper released his debut album earlier in the year, with UKG fuelled single 'Ladbroke Grove' becoming a summer smash.
Firmly implanted in the Top 10, the track has sent AJ's profile soaring, and multiplied his ambitions.
Set to play a one off London show this Autumn, AJ Tracey will hit Alexandra Palace on November 9th.
It's a bold move, with the pre-sale opening tomorrow (September 4th) at 10am, before general sale opens on Friday (September 6th) at 10am.
Here's a sneak preview...
it feels mad to even be able to announce this but: aj tracey, live & direct from ally pally, 9th november. you lot gave me the best year of my career so now I’m gonna give you the biggest show of my life. we're turning all the way up tickets out friday 10am. presale weds 10am – link in my bio for early access.