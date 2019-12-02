AJ Tracey Announces Alexandra Palace Show

AJ Tracey has confirmed plans for a one off show at London's Alexandra Palace.

The rapper released his debut album earlier in the year, with UKG fuelled single 'Ladbroke Grove' becoming a summer smash.

Firmly implanted in the Top 10, the track has sent AJ's profile soaring, and multiplied his ambitions.

Set to play a one off London show this Autumn, AJ Tracey will hit Alexandra Palace on November 9th.

It's a bold move, with the pre-sale opening tomorrow (September 4th) at 10am, before general sale opens on Friday (September 6th) at 10am.

Here's a sneak preview...