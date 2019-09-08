Aitch Announces Huge New UK Shows

Seven minutes isn't a long time.

Hell, Dave writes songs that last longer than that. It's scarcely enough time, in fact, to make a decent cup of tea.

Seven minutes is all it took for Aitch to sell out his UK tour, with all tickets being snapped up in record time.

Due to incredible demand Aitch has now announced dates for December, including a huge Kentish Town Forum show in London and a Manchester homecoming.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (August 16th) - best be quick, though.

Catch Aitch at the following shows:

December

3 Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio

4 Dublin The Academy

5 Bristol O2 Academy

10 Brighton Concorde 2

11 Cambridge Junction

12 Norwich Waterfront

13 Leicester O2 Academy

16 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 Birmingham O2 Institute

18 Newcastle University

19 Manchester Academy

