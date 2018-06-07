Afropunk Announces Brixton Takeover

Afropunk is set to take over Brixton this September.

The globally renowned project returns to London later this year, announcing a special six day long series of events.

Afropunk London will launch a Brixton takeover between September 1st and September 8th, featuring live music, DJ sets, workshops, talks, galleries, and more.

Live performances are expected from Robert Glasper, Common, and Karriem Riggins, while DJ sets have been confirmed from Jazzie B, BBZ collective, and BORN N BREAD.

Alongside all this fans can expect food, art, style and the return of Battle of the Bands.

Full ticket information can be found HERE.

Afropunk London runs between September 1st - 8th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.