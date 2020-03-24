Afro Nation Portugal Aren't Sure If They Can Give People Refunds

Afro Nation have issued a new statement on their Portuguese event, but it seems to have confused fans even further.

The events team were due to return to the Algarve in July, but the impact of coronavirus makes this unlikely.

It seems that Afro Nation are hoping against hope that the virus will recede, and have issued a statement to that effect.

"We're still hoping and praying for a positive outcome," they write, before saying: "It is important to be honest and make progress together."

"This is an upsetting time that we all find ourselves in," the statement continues. "Unfortunately, we cannot give you answers to things that are out of our control."

So, are fans going to get refunds? It seems to be a similar situation to Primavera Sound, with the current Iberian lock-down clouding the lines of communication.

Here's hoping fans can get what they want, while protecting a valuable event.

AFRO NATION PORTUGAL UPDATEÂ pic.twitter.com/5AYLpJT1YF â€” AfroNation (@afronation) April 3, 2020

Afro Nation: Portugal takes place between July 17th - 19th.

