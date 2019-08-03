A$AP Rocky, Skepta To Play Wireless 2020

A$AP Rocky and Skepta will play Wireless this summer.

The Finsbury Park event returns in July, with thousands of fans descending on the North London site.

A$AP Rocky is set to headline Friday night, with Sketa following in the Saturday headline slot; Meek Mill, meanwhile, closes Wireless with a headline slot on Sunday.

Other names on the line up include DaBaby, D-Block Europe, and AJ Tracey, while Manchester's own Aitch, Doja Cat, and Playboi Carti set to perform.

Viral star Roddy Ricch is set to take part, while Lil Uzi Vert, Koffee, and City Girls will visit Wireless.

Tantalisingly, there's also a Quality Control takeover throughout the event.

Tickets are on sale now.

Wireless runs between July 3rd - 5th.

