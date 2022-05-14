8 Essential Sets From The Great Escape 2022: Day Two

Scorching temperatures radiate across Brighton as The Great Escape swings into its second day.

The Clash team split up and move through venues across the city, catching eye-opening sets from viral phenomenon turned queer icon Rebecca Black, a rising Scottish songwriter, a Stateside bass guitarist who is rapidly turning into a phenomenon, and much, much more...

Blu De Tiger

Fresh from inking a huge deal with Capitol Records, Blu De Tiger’s entrance to a rammed Latest Music Bar is marked by confidence, and a real sense of purpose. The dextrous songwriter matches impeccable chops – seriously, those bass guitar skills are unreal – to excellent musicality, with her punchy melodic panache blending the old with the new. A rabble-rousing set from someone with the ground at her feet.

(Robin Murray)

Tamzene

Scotland’s Tamzene only has a few tracks to her name, but her set is eagerly awaited by those in-the-know. A beguiling artist, her voice – at times frail, at others urgent – seems able to communicate emotions that feel perpetually out of the reach of words. Previewing material from her incoming EP, Tamzene’s quiet confidence shines through during a set framed by incredible promise.

(Robin Murray)

LYNKS

An artist that must be seen live, LYNKS promise a show that packs a punch, an energy you can glean from bass heavy tracks such as 'Str8 Acting' and 'Silly Boy'. Bringing political elements with a large dash of humour, this masked artist has been smashing up the London scene and beyond with their inferno of infectious vigour.

Starting the day off at the TGE Beach Stage with an explosion of energy, LYNKS entered stage left covered head to toe in a red glittery number with devil horns bouncing as they greeted the sleepy crowd. The bedazzled performer and two stylistically disheveled dancers provide constant movement, aiding the storytelling of the songs with their choreo. Rushing through a 20 minute set, there’s not many artists who could sing so enthusiastically about bechamel sauce and have the audience singing the lyrics ‘keep adding milk!’ to them with quite such passion.

(Oshen Douglas McCormick)

Grove

A perfect storm swept across the stage at 8:15 on the Friday; Bristol based nonbinary artist Grove, backed by the incredible EJ Akin, truly setting the tone for the night ahead. Becoming known across the UK and beyond for creating politically charged hypnotic rhythms, Grove’s self-described blend of punk, pop, jungle and dancehall is a refreshing and all encompassing sound. Tracks such as ‘Feed My Desire’ and ‘Sticky’ carry a radically queer spirit and had the great escape music lovers begging for more as they bounced, dreadlocks flying, around the stage, injecting intermittent layers of bewitching reverb between their punchy rapped verses.

Described by Grove as a creature that only communicates in bass, EJ did just that, delivering a sonic blast of monster bass lines to carry Grove's powerful energy across a crowd clearly in awe of the energy dripping from the stage.

(Oshen Douglas McCormick)

Alissic

The Great Escape is a big deal for any artist, but for Alissic to play her debut live show there at Revenge, the pressure was always going to be on. But from song one, the sheer charisma and charm Alissic possess washed over the crowd to give one of the most endearing performances of the weekend. The Maggie Lindemann vibes of her music matched well with Alissic’s rock chic performance style, including a cover of rave warhorse ’It’s Not Over Yet’ for good measure.

Any nerves were quickly overshadowed by how well the songs went over with the wonderfully loyal crowd, her chemistry with the live band and of course, her natural talent. Safe to say she met, and exceeded, the pressure of all expectations.

(Sarah Shodipe)

- - -

Bob Vylan

What can be said about Bob Vylan that isn’t said better by themselves in their own music? It’s that message they have to spread that brought attendees in their droves down to the Coalition venue to see the London duo quite literally rip the place apart. A healthy helping of cuts from their albums as well as hanging from ceiling bars, superlative mosh up pits and light taunting of the security guards who had to take residency on stage for stagedivers.

Every in that venue came to see Bob Vylan knowing they were the kings of the new punk age. But that kinda of performance is what cements an act as one of, if not, the best band in the UK right now.

(Sarah Shodipe)

- - -