5 Must-See Acts At MENT Festival 2020

From indie rock to alt-pop and soulful R&B, the MENT Festival 2020 line up is indeed a diverse one to say the least.

Taking a plunge into new and unfamiliar waters, there are many European alternative acts begging to be discovered.

Here are just a few we recommend you see..

- - -

Malidah (Slovenia)



Every festival needs a local rising star, and Malidah is Slovenia’s very own quirky queen. This year she is said to perform her new glitchy audio-visual piece. Cleverly exploring the relationship between sound and moving images, she valiantly exposes her hurting soul.

- - -

My Ugly Clementine (Austria)



Uniting snappy pop and joyful guitar hooks with a post-punk attitude, My Ugly Clementine creates a remarkably fresh and elegant take on indie. These girls are sure to rock your socks off.

- - -

Blu Samu (Belgium)



Funk, R&B, jazz. You name it, Blu does it. With an intriguing raspy voice, this Belgian rapper demands to be heard, blending soft shades of soul and hard-hitting ear pricking spoken bursts.

- - -

Cheap House (France)



Explosive, edgy and exhilarating, the French know how to paint the town red. Cheap House fully embraces that party animal chaos and transforms it into a bewitchingly destructive instrumental dance storm.

- - -

People Club (Germany)



Lyrically touching on powerful patriarchal topics, People Club aren’t playing around. Producing soulful tales of ambition and inadequacy, their music glistens with swung beats and juicy synths. With a distinctive sound and energetic live shows, it’s led them to numerous successes in Berlin - you’d be a fool to miss out!

- - -

MENT Festival runs between February 5th - 7th across venues in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Words: Lauren McDermott

