2Chainz To Play Lovebox This Summer

American rap star 2Chainz is set to play Lovebox this summer.

The London festival successfully moved West last year, taking up residence at Gunnersbury Park in Ealing.

Returning this summer, Lovebox is set to welcome a performance by Grammy award-winning rap icon 2Chainz.

It's a rare return to UK soil, with 2Chainz taking up a spot on the Main Stage on July 12th, alongside Solange, Cypress Hill, Chance The Rapper, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Lovebox runs between July 12th - 13th.

