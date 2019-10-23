Live Gallery: The Sian Anderson Show In Association With Jägermeister

Oval Space played host to the The Sian Anderson Show last Friday 18th as part of the After Dark Society, a new global Jägermeister movement birthed at a time we need it most.

Inspired by the events that took place in 1991, shortly after the Berlin Wall came down when creativity was free flowing and liberalism at it's zenith.

Parallels and sentiment not lost on us when looking at today's social climate with pressures on the arts from every corner.

As one of the first curators of the movement, Sian Anderson created and unveiled at Oval Space a new art piece that will soon be housed at the sister site in Berlin, The Night Embassy until 21st December.

Guests were treated to a short documentary screening diving under the skin of the creative process with Sian.

The event also featured a mixologist masterclass Florian keeping guests hydrated throughout the evening.

If in Berlin, check out the Night Embassy project and pay a vist to Sian's installation running till Christmas.

A truly exciting initiative from Jäger, we think this movement has some real legs.

