Listen: Tiny Deaths - 'The Magic Acoustic Sessions'

tiny deaths hold unexpected elements in balance, making something unique.

The American duo – consisting of vocalist Claire de Lune and producer Grant Cutler –have been compared to the Chinese concept of yin and yang, with Cutler being heavily influenced by experimental electronica, ambient R&B and mixed media art installations compared to de Lune’s more R&B-led focus.

However, together they created a fresh take on a moody and ethereal sound that’s seen them be compared to likes of Phantogram, Beach House and Purity Ring.

Their latest record ‘Magic’ was released in 2018 and has now been reworked into a new acoustic EP with additional remixes of the duo’s songs.

The duo are heading off on US tour dates with Sleigh Bells, Matthew Dear, How to Dress Well, Glass Animals and Mr. Little Jeans, and will soon announce a 2019 UK/ European tour.

Tune in below to hear the reimagined ‘The Magic Acoustic Sessions’…

