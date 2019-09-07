Listen: LOS LEO - 'The End'

LOS LEO doesn’t shy away from tough issues.

The Adelaide-based indie-pop artist (real name Tom Montesi) has shared mesmerising new cut ‘The End’ - an emotively-driven pop epic that sees LOS LEO let go of all his inhibitions.

The song bravely shines a light on the struggles of mental health. But while touching on dark themes, it strikes a sonic balance, adding an uplifting sense of hope and optimism to the subject.

"It's still a very touchy subject for me but I've been through some health issues in recent years and… actually, I'm still going through them” says Tom. “Sonically there's a lot of contrast, we worked really hard to balance light and shade to bring different feelings to the lyrics”.

The opening piano riff and verses had been lying dormant on his phone for two years, Tom says, waiting for the right time for their tender emotions to surface. Four years of chronic fatigue and still undefined autoimmune issues kept its darkness hovering. The light came from the act of creation.

"We wanted to switch the sound up a bit, so we decided to spend as much time as possible outside of the computer. There's a lot more organic elements this time: live percussion, live guitar, live bass, mostly played by me and [producer] Chris, with my friend Ilia Martini on drums.”

To coincide with the release, LOS LEO will hit the road in July supporting electronic-pop behemoths LANY on four of their Australian shows, in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Tune in to the new track now.

