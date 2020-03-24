Stay Home And Watch Empire Records On #RexManningDay April 8th

This year we are opening out our ritual movie night of watching Empire Records on April 8th, #RexManningDay to the globe as a social viewing call to action for all our audience to share and take part in.

Whilst we are all practicing social distancing and couped up at home some our favourite venues and independent record stores are fighting to weather the challenges closing their doors presents.

Initiatives such as the Virtual Pint scheme, and #LoveRecordStores initiatives and many others are working hard to raise funds and awareness for local grass roots businesses and keeping vinyl moving online.

We therefore encourage all our audience to join us in purchasing a record from your local independent store online - shipped to your door.

- - -

EMPIRE RECORDS HOME SCREENING, APRIL 8TH 2020 19:30 BST

1. Find a good copy of Empire Records - VHS, stream, beg, borrow and do what you must to secure a copy of the movie for a good cause.

2. Freshen up your black roll neck sweaters, pleated mini-skirts, sleeveless denim and cardigans now - dress up time.

3. Starting at 19:30 BST on April 8th 2020 (or whenever you can get round to it) press play on the film.

4. Post on social media tagging #LoveRecordStores #RexManningDay during your favourite scene.

5. Whilst watching plan your next vinyl purchase online using our handy list here, grab some popcorn from the bar and start sipping on a Virtual Pint.

- - -

Who knows, perhaps next year we could even team up with the gang at Warner Film and Secret Cinema and bring this life - Stranger Things have happened!

We look forward to sitting in a cinema and visiting our local record store in person soon.

Want to get involved or spread the word about our #LoveRecordStores #RexManningDay initiative email Press@ClashMusic.com

Not a fan of a young Liv Tyler? OK, #StayHome anyway and host your own Netflix Party with friends picking a show of your choice.

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.