"You Keep Going!" Clash Meets Low

There is a game I play, where I try and work out who has the best back catalogue at the moment. Of course, older, defunct and deceased artists don’t count. How could anyone really compete with Howlin’ Wolf, R.E.M. or Nina Simone, for example. However, one band I keep coming back to, while pondering this, are Low. Formed in 1993 by Mimi Parker, Alan Sparhawk and John Nichols, Low have released 13 albums and as many singles and EPs in their 28-year existence.

When I speak to Mimi and Alan their weather is mirroring mine exactly. “Raining. Drizzling gray. Not cold but not warm!” they both say. Their answer is friendly, welcoming, slightly weary due to their schedule after releasing their new album ‘HEY WHAT’ and slightly nauseas due to their dog being sleep under the table. “It’s a Labrador pit bull mix. Labradors stink because they kind of oily. Pit bulls are just a mess,” they jokingly reply. They are totally at ease talking to a stranger at 10am their time. I can see their kitchen through an open door. As with their music its well organised and functional.

This time around Low were coming off the back of an incredibly successful, and universally praised album ‘Double Negative’ . Did that come as a surprise I ask? Alan answers almost straight away “ I mean, we did think it was a great album, we really didn’t know anyone else would” Mimi follows up “It was definitely a discussion. I don't know, are they gonna hate it? It was a surprise to me when it when those first couple reviews by a few people. Oh, wow. I did not expect that at all.”

Does this mean there was more pressure recording ‘HEY WHAT’, I ask, or was it easier because you've seen us go this way and we can go a little bit further now? Alan and Mimi reply that they knew it wasn’t going to be a step backwards. They wanted to be unique but not want to fail. How many times have you seen a critically acclaimed album followed up by one that’s totally panned? “We were worried about that but not enough to have to get too anxious about it,” Mimi replies. Alan takes over the answer: “We've been doing we've been making records a long time. So, it's we've had all the different feelings about like ‘Okay will people really like that. What do we do now?’ Oh, who cares?” he laughs.

“You know, we've never had massive appeal to everyone. How do you (Rick Springfield) follow up ‘Jessie's Girl’? At the outset of the band we want, you know, we weren't necessarily looking to be hits to be, you know, a big success, we knew we knew it was gonna always kind of grind on people. But then that gives you the opportunity then to do whatever you want. And yeah, we've been able to do that. And, you know, like said, you wonder sometimes like ‘Oh, I wonder how well this one will be taken? Or what kind of angle?’ You know, wonder if this will be misunderstood? Or they'll get it or whatever. But I don't know. You can't get to work up about that. And when you do go ‘Right and try to figure out songs’ all that stuff. But I mean, going into this one, it's like: well, what do you do now you've broken the door down? Well, okay, there's a couple options. We can do the same, could break the door down again. But that would be boring. It looks silly. Or you look around and find more doors.”

I ask in 1993 did you think you'd still be going now? They both laugh and say they didn’t expect to make it though their first gig, but after they did, they wanted to do it again and again. The story goes their friend’s band 18 Dimensions Of Love were doing a gig and they needed a support. “Let's put together like two or three songs,” Alan says. “We'll play one show and people will be annoyed and we’ll figure out what else to do. I think by the time we got to the gig, we're like, actually, I kind of like this. I think we should maybe send a couple of demos to some people”. Those demos lead to Low’s debut album 1994 debut album ‘I Could Live In Hope’ on Vernon Yard. That lead to 1995’s ‘Love Division’ and 1996’s ‘The Curtain Hits The Cast’; this desire to keep playing live and making new music.

Given their success, and critical praise, since that support slot I ask if their writing process have changed over the years “Writing is the same,” says Alan. “It's the same process, you start with nothing. You spent a long-time being kind of humiliated while you try to come up with things and nothing comes out. And then you get a couple fragments, maybe. And somehow, there's a little light to attach to that. Okay, there's something here something here. So, you keep going. Keep falling that follow that scent of something”.

He pauses then continues. “It's feels like your cosmic conduit to, to whatever the universe wants to translate into words. Sometimes you're left with the puzzle pieces, and you need to fill in a few things. You know, maybe you only get the first verse and that leaves you with the responsibility of doing the second verse, or whatever. And yeah, it's hard”. I ask what they’ve learned over the years “The only thing that's changed is, now that we've done it for a long time, you know, when I go to write, and it doesn't work, I'm not quite as discouraged. Because I used to, you know, I remember now that it takes a little while. Sometimes you have to really try for a week or two before you start, start come up with coming up with anything”.

Mimi reminds me that they evolved into this system. “When you're young and you start writing, your kind of that kind of becomes your pattern in your system. I think it's hard to change that. I mean, not to say that we can't collaborate with you know, somebody more, but it's not the norm. It's not what we're used to.” They explain that they collaborate a little bit but usually they write stuff separately, then come together near the end, or if they’ve hit a wall and need a hand to get over it.

What is remarkable about ‘HEY WHAT’ is that it’s their first album as a duo. Their bassist Steve Garrington left the band in 2020 after 12 years. How did his departure, and being a duo for the first time, shape ‘HEY WHAT’? “Well, kind of a little bit,” says Alan. “I mean, it's a little bit different. Steve was our bass player for the last 10 or 11 years, a really great musician, and he was really good when we would have a song and sometimes, he could come in and work through the chords and kind of figure out different voicings and different things with keyboards and insert was really helpful. But this time you know obviously writing again, kind of comes from us pretty much. I mean, going in and building the songs up and seeing them.”

“I think the process we have gone with BJ the last few records that's kind of the overwhelming factor. The way we work right now it has, it doesn't depend on who's there in order, or what instrument someone thinks needs to happen, or, I don't know, it's pretty loose and creative and spontaneous. And I think maybe the fact that there's just the two of us this time maybe certain things that had a little bit more focus and sort of unity. And I'm not saying my saying that necessarily before we were in conflict. But you know, when you're, it takes a little while to kind of find that place where everyone's happy”.

Part of Low’s recent success comes down to their producer BJ Burton. “He reached out to us,” Mimi says. “Through our manager, he had been working with Justin Vernon. Justin had a studio down in Wisconsin, it's only a couple hours away from where we live. So, I think those two were talking. And so, they invited us, and we stopped by. Then a few months later, we worked together on someone else's record you and him. It was great. We kind of got to know each other, then, you know, we'd have conversations and started kind of dance around the idea of like, yeah, maybe we should work together for the next little record”.

Alan then takes over the story. “We were throwing around listening to stuff and talking about kind of what we were hearing and, and so he so yeah, yeah, it was pretty, pretty good. We've been lucky like that. It seems like every week, we can look back and like little moments where we're like, Alright, what do we do next? We would run into the next person, you know, whether it's Dave Freeman or Steve Albini. You know, BJ, same thing. It just we were at the right point”.

Speaking to Mimi and Alan today is exactly the same as listening to their music. It’s welcoming and warm, but you know they are holding something back. They are polite and charming, and I’m have a great time seeing how they pause before answering my questions, sometimes give a little bit too much away than they should and their interactions with each other. They’ll sometimes give each other little looks after answering as if to say, “that’s right, right?” and if it isn’t the other will correct the story. This is how I imagined their creative process is. One will present the other with a demo and say, “that’s right, right?” and the other will add their bit and its done. Their music is built and trust and love. We trust them with our money and love what they release. OK, I’m being a bit flippant here, but there is an element of truth to it.

Since their first album with BJ, 2015’s ‘Ones And Sixes’ their music has taken a more avant-garde turn. Those flourishes have always been in Low’s music, but they have been more pronounced since BJ came into the fray. “Oh, it's definitely intentional!” Alan states. “I think after ‘The Invisible Way’ we were like: okay, that's interesting. But let's, let's push in this other direction. Some things we've kind of had touched a little bit there. ‘Drums And Guns’ came up a little bit as we were talking about some possibilities. And not only were listening to stuff, and I could hear, you know, I was becoming more familiar with the stuff that BJ did. And I can see that ‘Oh this guy's really pushing some pushing the envelope on a few things in ways that I had never expected’.”

Alan explains that they wanted to make a really noisy album and explored all the possibilities that came with that. And ‘HEY WHAT’ is definitely noisy. Lead single ‘Days Like These’ opens with some of the best harmonies Low have ever recorded then this distorted guitar comes from nowhere and explodes from the speakers. Its jarring, slightly terrifying but totally exciting. When asked what they are currently listening I’m given the answer: “We listen to this local NPR station that plays a lot of new music, and new independent music and stuff. Or else and then I switch out between that and classic rock”.

Listening to their last few albums this comes as no surprise. 2015’s ‘Ones and Sixes’ in 2015, the career defining ‘Double Negative’ in 2018 and their new album beautifully stark album ‘HEY WHAT’ you can hear traces of classic rock in there, but it’s been taken somewhere new and exciting instead of the bland arena rock that bands in their third decade usually dish out. This was never going to be Low’s career path though. They went the hard way. Pushing themselves on each album. Taking themselves, and us, into new places. Sometimes it worked (‘Double Negative’ and ‘Christmas’), other times was just Low doing Low (‘C’mon’ and ‘Drums And Guns’) but their albums have always been enjoyable.

When asked where next, Mimi and Alan fall silent. I think they have an idea, but they aren’t letting on. Will it be a full-on harsh noise wall album, or stripped back songs dripping in pop shimmer? Who knows? And this is the magic of Low. You never know what it will sound like, but you know it’ll be 100% Low.

'HEY WHAT' is out now.

Words: Nick Roseblade

Photo Credit: Nathan Keay

