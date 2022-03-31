"You Have To Dream Big!" The Rise Of JBee

Still only 19 years old, JBee’s music is an incredible reflection of his personality; honest, straight-talking and emotional, whilst at the same time emphatic in the way in which he attempts to motivate and inspire those around him. Through making music that is deliberately more reflective and vulnerable, JBee has found his niche and in return is well on his way to becoming one of the UK’s hottest prospects. A born-and-bred Londoner, JBee was brought up on UK heavyweights including the likes of Dave, Stormzy, and Central Cee, but first discovered his audio obsession via his now-manager mum, who would always be playing music in the house.

JBee began his musical journey at the age of 16 years old, rapping in the playground at school - fast forward three years, he landed a record deal and was deservedly catapulted into the limelight. Meanwhile, despite the recent fame, JBee has never forgotten his roots nor his humble beginnings as recently he made a donation to his siblings primary school and spent time working with children with disabilities in his community.

Having recently performed for a 2000 capacity crowd at SHUTDOWN in Sheffield, whilst also recently supporting Brit nominated duo A1 x J1 on their headline tour, as well as receiving bookings for various major UK festivals this summer, you’d imagine JBee’s name will rapidly be propelled from the underground scene into a household name.

New single ‘4AM’ is out now, matching JBee against producer MasonXBeats. The lo-fi drill production provides the perfect platform for JBee to allow his immaculate knack for melody, and sincere storytelling to flourish, whilst simultaneously confirming himself as a front-runner in the next generation of UK rappers.

Clash: You’re very conscious of the messages you craft into your music, is this something you’ve always strived to achieve, or Is it something that’s developed throughout your career?

JBee: From the start, I've always tried to put a message into my music. I've always to talk about family, and issues we’ve gone through, just always trying to keep my music authentic and real. So yeah, but it has definitely improved as time has gone on.

Clash: And some particular goals of yours have been able to support your mum and your younger siblings, but what sort of goals would you like to have achieved within your music career, do any landmarks come to mind?

JBee: Just being one of the biggest artists in the world, working with people who have my creative understanding in who I am as a person, working with the biggest artists, biggest producers and just having hit singles. Those are the kind of things I'd like to achieve.

Clash: And obviously, you’re still quite new in your musical journey. You're currently in your last year college studying engineering, how do you find how do you find balance the two?

JBee: Well with that, I don't know I find it quite easy. Like I normally write my music late at night or when I'm in studio that’s when I try and write my music, but when I need to do my work I just get to work as well.

Clash: And you recently supported A1 x J1 at the O2 Islington. How was that?

JBee: That was a great experience for me, that was first show as well, and the reception I got from the fans was crazy. So yeah, it was a bit overwhelming, but it was a good experience to be there.

Clash: How do you find it on stage?

JBee: Before it I was quite nervous, but then when I got on there, the adrenaline and the fans singing along was like what kept me you know, confident on stage.

Clash: What was the fans reaction to you?

JBee: At first, I think they were like, here's this guy kind of thing. And then when the songs were playing, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, JBee, JBee and when ‘4AM’ came on, literally everyone was just screaming the lyrics.

Clash: Alongside this you sad that you had recent interviews with SK Vibemaker and DJ Semtex. How did it feel to be interviewed by such well respected icons in the music game?

JBee: You know, it's really lit to be, you know, acknowledged, you know, people who are respected in the game, so yeah, was a, you know, a good experience, to be able to, you know, be with them and be interviewed by them. And I've also known Semtex for quite a long time even before ‘4AM’, he knew about my music and always supported me and told me ‘yeah, you're going to be a star’.

Clash: In a world where rappers and artists are spending every paycheck on diamonds and cars, you’re very family oriented with big aspirations to provide for your family. Do you feel this mindset helps keep you grounded in your music career?

JBee: Yeah, 100% Because with me, I'm not like a materialistic person. I just as you said I just want to be able to provide for my family first before indulging in those kinds of things. It does keep me grounded having that kind of mindset, definitely, yeah.

Clash: I read as well, so you like to be successful within the music industry and refrain from social media at the same time, but your sound was used 15,000 times and Tik Tok and the top video has over 77,000 views. Do you feel like even though you might want to stay away from social media, it plays such an important role in the development of the modern artist?

JBee: Social media does play a massive role on music now, but I feel like it's worked for me, I'm still not a very big social media person, but it's still kind of worked for me, as you said 15,000 videos on my sound and I'm not as active on social so I feel it means I'm kind of doing something right at the same time but yeah, we have artists like Dave who disappeared for however long, and you know was able to come back and still show everyone that they're still the best at what they're doing so yeah, I feel like I can have that kind of attributes on my socials as well.

Clash: More just about focussing on the music?

JBee: For me it's more about the music than the followers and fame and things like that, just keeping the fans happy with the music but that's my main focus.

Clash: And if the music is good enough, the fans will come, right?

JBee: Yeah. 100%.

Clash: And your track ‘4AM’ was produced by Mason Beats. He's worked with the likes of like Digga D, Fredo, and Unknown T. What was it like working with such a prestigious producer?

JBee: I found to beat on YouTube, I didn't really know Mason personally but for him you know to say, yeah you can have the beat, it was a bit of good luck because you know as you said he's worked with bigger people than me, so he didn't need to give me the beat. Since I dropped the freestyle on Instagram and Twitter, he saw it and was like “Yeah, bro. Let’s get to work”.

Clash: Is that how it came about, he found you on Instagram?

JBee: Yeah, yeah, I tagged him on Instagram, and it was popping off and everyone was tagging him in the comment, so it was it was crazy.

Clash: And congratulations on the success of ‘4AM’, it’s now in the Official Charts. How does that feel?

JBee: Yeah, I feel like that’s one of the pivotal moments of my career so far, because being in the charts, that’s a big deal. It doesn’t matter whether its 100, 90, 70, it’s a big deal, and me being able to say I’ve done that so early in my career is great. So yeah, being in the charts is a crazy thing.

Clash: Who's the most interesting person that's DM’d you since your viral hit?

JBee: Central [Cee] Yeah, it was the craziest. Literally when he released his mixtape, I posted it and said I was vibing to it, and he got back to me and was like ‘Yeah, my guy’!

Clash: How does it feel to have that kind of acknowledgement by someone like that?

JBee: It's sick, because looking up to someone like that, and then kind of acknowledging you is like, just wicked.

Clash: Was that kind of when it starting to feel like ok, this is real?

JBee: Yeah, yeah. And I feel like I still, with me like it takes me long to take things in, but I feel like I've started to take it in more and understood that people are actually messing with me, and my music, and taking in my talent.

Clash: And how did you find performing freestyles like the recent Next Up?

JBee: With that I felt like there was a lot of pressure because that was my next release after ‘4AM’, so I kind of felt pressure like if it was gonna be as good as ‘4AM’, but obviously, TikTok are really messing with it, it's on almost two million views, so yeah, I guess I kind of proved myself and showed people that I'm not here for the short thing, and I'm here for the long term.

Clash: What else do you have planned to make sure you are here for the long term?

JBee: Obviously, we're planning on getting a remix out, got another single coming out probably around April, EP probably this year or early next year, but yeah, just keep working, I just want to give my fans more music.

Clash: So, when you look back on 2022, what would you consider to be a successful year?

JBee: More singles, you know, more hit singles working with different producers, creative artists that have my kind of mindset. But yeah, just working to be honest, working and working hard, getting where I need to be.

Clash: And if you could collaborate with anyone this year, who would it be?

JBee: Has to be Dave or Central [Cee].

Clash: Nice, big goals.

JBee: Yeah, big goals, but you have to dream big!

Words: Ben Broyd

