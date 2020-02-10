Without Apology: The Parallel Roots Of Darius, Wayne Snow

Darius made a global impact with his debut album 'Utopia', a record that laid bare his musical soul.

Released on revered Parisian imprint Roche Musique, it's success has simply emboldened him, causing him to open up still further.

New single 'Apology' finds Darius crossing swords with Wayne Snow, whose stunning contemporary soul sound matches his Nigerian heritage against club sounds.

Out now, it's a glorious release, one that finds the pair transcending their differences, forging fresh pathways.

Clash invited the two to break down the sounds that informed their collaboration. They say...

“We selected ten tracks that helped us shape Apology and that illustrate our parallel individual musical path until our meeting. From reverie, ravishing groove to rumination.”

- - -

Childish Gambino - 'Me And Your Mama'

Darius / Wayne: One of the characteristics that emerges from this song for us is this epic, cinematographic and orchestral side.

This track and the rest of the album are a nice start. The songs and the mix sound retro and very modern at the same time, everything is perfectly meticulous. For us it is impossible to miss this production as a singer / producer.

- - -

MNDSGN - 'Purple T Shirts'

Darius / Wayne: We like its ambient side and very textured melodies. Sometimes the elements are deliberately "dirty" with all kinds of treatments that gives them a strong temperament. The superposition of samples, percussions, friction noises, breaths etc brings a nostalgia to the sound and a unique grain that we really like to explore.

- - -

Singers Unlimited - 'The Shadow Of Your Smile'

Darius: This vocal band is a lesson in vocal harmonic concept. This song immediately transports you to a state of reverie with soft and heartwarming melodies. I´ve been using this technic to harmonize my songs for many years now.

- - -

Idris Muhammed - 'Could Heaven Ever Be Like This'

Darius/Wayne: His album Turn This Mutha is timeless. A classic, but this track also influenced us a lot for 'Equilibrium' and many other productions.

The rhythmic strength of the live percussions, the warm treatment of the Rhodes, the guitars of the general mix with the multiple harmonic colours that come to superimpose themselves give such a power to the track, a unique groove.

- - -

Flying Lotus - 'Tea Leaf Dancers' ft. Andreya Triana

Wayne: There is something mystical and magical about this song. Every time I listen to it I hear a sub-bass that is not there while caught by an enchanting voice that keeps appearing and disappearing like a fleeting moment on loop.

- - -

Josef Leimberg - 'The Awakening'

Darius / Wayne: Sometimes you just have to sit back, relax and let the music do the talking. At first it comes to you as something indefinable but you have to give it the chance to express itself. We would like you to experience this track this way.

- - -

Marvin Gaye - 'Mercy Mercy Me'

Darius / Wayne: This song speaks to us today more than it ever did. The world is in a very strange place today and we can´t say we didn´t see it coming.

- - -

James Blake - 'The Wilhelm Scream'

Darius / Wayne: This song has not lost any of its freshness. Its simplicity and originality will always make it timeless. The Prophet synth caresses you all the way through as you melt and disappear into James's hypnotic voice.

- - -

Fela Kuti - 'Water No Get Enemy'

Darius / Wayne: We never forget those who opened the way for us. We never forget this classic among others regardless of your origins, reminds you that it is the same heart that beats in us.

- - -

Sade - 'Cherish The Day'

Darius / Wayne: Our last sound is a great classic which joins us in every way. While we grew up in completely different backgrounds, Sade rocked our childhood and undoubtedly awakened our taste for music.

All of her songs breathe the fresh air through jazz and soul. Every time we listen to her we realize how much this woman continues to inspire us even unconsciously.

- - -

'Apology' is out now.

