Who, What, Where? Six Canadian Artists To Watch At The Great Escape 2022

It’s no secret that the Great Escape is all about the best new artists from around the world coming together to showcase their talent. But the sheer amount of performances across the three-day festival can feel a little overwhelming.

But have no fear! Clash is here to save the day with a hand-picked selection of artists from one of this year’s countries to watch: Canada.

- - -

Who?

The Garrys

What?

Be sure to catch The Garrys, a dreamy surf-rock trio delivering bewitching blood harmonies over soft ‘doom-whop’ rhythms. Formed in the spring of 2015 in the coldest part of the Canadian prairies, Saskatoon, the three-sister act draws on imagery of isolating landscapes and themes of religious freedom, witchcraft and family (to name a few) throughout their four darkly compelling studio albums.

Despite creating their doomy surf beats far from the shore, Julie, Erica and Lenore Maiers classic lo-fi guitars, siren-like three-part harmonies and steadfast beats conjure a hazy nostalgia for stormy beach days and being pulled by the tide of your own bittersweet daydreams.

Where?

Friday May 13th, 1:00 PM, Green Door Store

Friday May 13th, 9:15 PM, Jubilee Square

Words: Oshen Douglas McCormick

- - -

Who?

SoftCult

What?

Don’t miss out on this twin sister dynamic duo Softcult, a pair who are bringing the riot grrrl ethos into the digital age. Providing a delicious blend of shoegaze, dreampop, fuzzy grunge, indie rife with social commentary, Softcult refuses to be defined by any single musical direction, a freedom that can be heard among the self-assured riffs.

Phoenix and Mercedes Arn Horn are on a mission, using their dreamy atmospheric sounds to empower marginalized groups and call out wrongdoings, creating space for conversation within their music and outspoken presence. With two EP’s and several singles under their belt, Softcult are garnering a following of their own cult members. “I really just want to make a difference. Hopefully our music inspires people to just not be assholes anymore.”

Where?

Thursday May 12th, 9:00 PM, Volks

Saturday, May 14, 2:30 PM, Green Door Store

Words: Oshen Douglas McCormick

- - -

Who?

EKKSTACY

What?

A new generation of SoundCloud rappers comes in the form of Vancouver born and bred EKKSTACY, the latest in a line of emo-leaning trap-inspired artists whose lyrics take you on an intrepid journey through this haunting complex psyche. Just as you think you’ve figured out what EKKSTACY’s sound is all about, you get hit with indie, post-punk, and synth-wave moments that prove the breadth behind this diverse talent. EKKSTACY takes inspiration from everyone from Elliott Smith to Bon Iver to Juice Wrld. Be sure to check out his set this weekend to see the reverberant guitars and poignant vocals that work through his music come to life and permeate the Brighton crowd.

Where?

Thursday May 12th, 10.30pm, Revenge

Words: Sarah Shodipe

- - -

Who?

JayWood

What?

JayWood is sure to fulfil your soulful needs over the course of the festival, as he comes down to Brighton armed with his wonderfully unique brand of psychedelic jazz-funk fusion, all with that touch of singer-songwriter vibes in there.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, his music is probably most noticeably characterised by being truly therapeutic and heartfelt at its core. But at the same time, it can switch to a real feel-good dance party that is sure to lend itself well to his performance. It should be the perfect prelude to upcoming record, 'Slingshot', JayWood first full-length album with the Brooklyn-based label Captured Tracks, which comes out in June.

Where?

Friday 13th May, 2.30pm, Green Door Store

Saturday 14th May, 8.00pm, Green Door Store

Words: Sarah Shodipe

- - -

Who?

Mauvey

What?

Mauvey’s aim is to create and generate love, both on and off stage, and he knows exactly how to achieve this: “My mission is to distribute Love, and there’s no better way to do that than through music.” The Ghanian-born performer has audiences smitten with his creative narratives and oscillating, synthy beats. Mauvey is inspired by a plethora of artists from around the world, including his current home - Canada, and cites Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Oumou Sangare, Prince, Childish Gambino, and Labrinth as influencers. Festival-goers can expect an incredible show and an infectious stage presence if Mauvey’s high-energy and conceptual music videos are anything to go by.

Where?

Thursday 12th May, 1.45pm, Green Door Store Saturday 14th May, 1.15pm, Latest Music Bar Saturday 14th May, 8.30pm, Brightelm

Words: Gem Stokes

- - -

Who?

Super Duty Tough Work

What?

A fairly new seven-piece ensemble resembling something more like a polished collective, Super Duty Tough Work produce mellow tunes for the ultimate eargasm. Originating from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Super Duty Tough Work are bringing their hip-hop jazz infusion to a selection of stages across the week. Their 2019 debut record ‘Studies In Grey’ is anything but ashen, combining an atmosphere of rhythm and blues with jazz instrumentation and hip-hop-style lyricism. Disc scratches meet jazz cymbals under a luscious spoken-word sky for ruminative bliss. Super Duty Tough Work are absolutely not one to miss.

Where?

Friday 13th May, 1.45pm, Green Door Store

Saturday 14th May, 4.30pm, Jubilee Square

Words: Gem Stokes

- - -

The Great Escape runs between May 12th - 14th.

- - -