"When You Feel Alone, You Feel Outnumbered In The World" Jamie Webster Is On A Mission

A Scouse soul, an artist with a purpose, Jamie Webster knows that he has something powerful to give and share with others. He is gifted at connecting with people, and the Liverpudlian indie folk songwriter continues his dynamic journey, which involves music, football, and politics.

“I've always been good at talking to people and get my point of view across,” Webster says. Naturally, the strong sense of argument is reflected in his songs. If the 27-year-old’s philosophy comes with bold strings attached, it’s because of his need for realism. There’s a determination to stay grounded. To forget who he really is, and where he’s from, would be unacceptable.

“I pinch myself all the time” he tells me. To be fair, his route of navigation into the music industry isn’t standard, and it explains, why he appreciates the turn of events more. Taking nothing for granted, he is aware that good tunes and hard work alone do not fund or facilitate a music career. “Anyone who tells you they got there without any luck is telling you lies,” he states. “There’s luck, chance, and opportunism, being there at the right time, jumping on what you can, ride with it to the best of your ability.”

And so far, that is precisely what he has done. With some luck on his side, his story shows what promise, passion, and timing can do. Last year, the singer delivered a well-mapped tour of the UK to high acclaim, and his second album ‘Moments’ just landed, last week. The release shows significant ambition, as the songwriter takes things up a notch, looking further afield in terms of sound and influences.

- - -

- - -

Self-described as a “Scouse folk album from the status of the bedroom to your ear”, the tag is spot on. Catchy, anthemic, and true, the songs depict bright idealism and realism. And there’s enough realism to draw on for Webster, who worked as an electrician for seven years. To some degree, he views the work as a musician as easier. “This is a walk in the park compared to crawling on the floorboards, getting up in people's lofts. It's all about my career, and it’s to do with my life, so I don't see it as an imposition, when I get out of bed.”

But referring back to the point made earlier about timing. The need for Webster’s working class identity is there. Artists with a political and social sensitivity don’t appear at great frequency, and it seems to warrant his reason for being, it becomes more urgent. "Politics is a part of life at the end of the day,” he argues with emphasis. “Life is political, whether you live your life by politics or not. When music is part of your life, it all ties in.”

The prospect of changing things by means of music is an overriding driver for Webster. “Even if it doesn't bring about change, the fact that we're aware that more people feel these things, it will make us feel closer together by music, and make you feel stronger.”

In order to inspire change he sees it as key to reflect the current climate many live and breathe. ‘Moments’ will resonate the current situation and inspire people to feel more equipped to deal with it. “I will always walk the line I'm walking now,” he says. “There will be songs that are about having a good time, whereas others aren’t. The next time Boris and his government affect the everyday of people in a negative way, I'll have pen and paper ready.”

The urge to connect with the people he encounters, who then become part of his journey, is evident in every aspect of his life. Something special happens when he sings, plays, and performs live, and the feeling he gets on stage with the people, who connect with the songs he writes, is unique. “My songs are about working class life, but I'm writing them for those people, who are stood in front of me,” he reflects. “When people get into it on the tour, and you really feel part of things. It’s not just about the gig itself, you feel part of something more, something special, part of some movement, and that's what’s connecting with people as well.”

While music is a strong vehicle for bringing people, the power of football may be an even greater force. Before experiencing a UK-wide breakthrough in music, Webster’s face was better known in football circles than music ones. A keen player and fan of the game since childhood, he enjoys a close to professional musician status at Liverpool Football Club. Initially, he started out playing intimate gigs in local pubs around Liverpool, which then led to getting noticed by the club.

Webster’s two core passions – music and football - continue to play out in patterned synchronicity. While his mother wanted her children to learn to play instruments, he admits to struggling with the formal structure of music - and guitar - lessons. “I was infatuated with football, and I didn't want to learn an instrument, but I was always singing and dancing in the car, and at parties. I loved music as a young lad, but playing football in Liverpool is everyone's dream, so trying to get me to sit in and practice every night in between the guitar lessons - once a week - is quite a task.”

His deep-rooted relationship between football and music would reach a new height in 2019. One specific event would have more impact on his career in music than anything that went before. The pivotal moment came on a Madrid bound flight in June of that year. He was scheduled to play live at Liverpool versus Tottenham’s Champions League final in front of 60,000 people, when he got chatting to a guy, who said his name was Dave. It was David Pichilingi of Modern Sky UK, but the songwriter was unaware of Pichilingi’s role and background at this point.

The connection they built that summer would pave the way, and help form a critical path in his entrance to the music industry. “Dave was so interested,” he says. “I thought he wanted me to play at his son's wedding or something, but that wasn’t it.” After the trip to Madrid things quickly took shape, and they prompted immediate action, when he received a text from the label boss with the words “let's talk on the phone”.

- - -

- - -

One thing led to another, and Webster’s rise came quite instantly. His debut record ‘We Get By’ came out in 2020, and it was followed by this new contemporary folk record. ‘Moments’ displays the songwriter’s musical ambition. Acknowledging Liverpool’s musical heritage, there are echoes of acts such as Shack, The La’s, and The Beatles. The songs also reach across the Atlantic showing his passion for Bob Dylan, his music hero of all time, as well as giants like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Talking Heads, and Fleetwood Mac.

Having always listened to a wide range of music, his dreams of making a big album that sounded similar to the bands that influenced him prompted this album project. Collaborating with accomplished musicians like Lightning Seeds members Jim Sharrock on drums, bassist Tim Cunningham, and Danny Murphy of Red Elastic Band on guitars, really helped. “I'm lucky that I've got a great band that I play with,” he says. “I’ve got unbelievable musicians, and I wanted them to play to the best of their ability, and make a great sounding record that’s bigger, and more developed.”

It’s a natural progression from the debut. “It’s got a got moments joy in there. But it's also got a lot of slander toward the government as well. People say to keep politics out of music, but I raise these two fingers to those people, because you look at Bob Dylan, look at what he brought about in his songs in terms of change, the awareness that he raised, to start thinking alone.”

Webster loved the Rockfield Studios experience, and he enjoyed working there. Recording with Dave Eringa at the iconic studios was an experience involving plenty of know-how, energy, and excitement. The record producer was enthusiastic, he delved deep into the songs, which he knew before the recording process began. They just got on. ”We hit it off straight away, I felt like it was my mate from the first day. He’s such a real down to earth person.” Eringa’s genuine passion for the songs was infectious, creating an openness that became the foundation of the recordings. Once, again the ability to connect would contribute to a successful outcome.

And ultimately, there is one thing that keeps him going. It’s the idea of there being people, who are very similar, people who come from similar backgrounds, and the same individuals tend to see the world in similar ways, and they share his views.

“When you feel alone, you feel outnumbered in the world. So it's nice when you're in that room with a thousand people, we’re all together. You're there in that spirit, enjoying yourself. It's an amazing thing, I'll never tire of experiencing that feeling. That’ll always keep me working, because that's what I do it for.”

- - -

- - -

'Moments' is out now.

Words: Susan Hansen

Photo Credit: John Johnson

- - -