"We're Very Passionate People!" Catching Up With Pale Waves

It’s been just under a year since Pale Waves released 'My Mind Makes Noises', and though the debut album reaffirmed their trajectory to arenas and stadiums, rumours of a forthcoming EP says they’re in no rush to make LP2.

Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie tells Clash which genre is inspiring their new material, how they’re getting political, and why they’ll never write with anyone outside their inner circle.

What have you been up to this week?

I feel like I've spent most of this week in the sky. We've taken seven flights and played three festivals in Finland, Russia and Kiev – so we've done a fair bit of travelling!

Rumour has it that you’ve written 18 songs that are contenders for an EP. Have you started whittling them down yet?

No, we haven't yet. We’re sort of continually writing, trying to produce the best material we possibly can. I think there will come a point soon (hopefully) when we can figure out a tracklist for either the EP or an album, and just crack on with recording.

Judging by your success so far, you and Ciara are doing pretty well as a writing team. Would you ever bring anyone else into the writing process?

I would never bring in, or allow, a writer that I have no relationship with already. I would, however, write with people like my friends who I trust and respect, like Matty [Healy, The 1975]. I think I would find it hard or unusual letting someone into my world who's there to just write a pop song. I'm too precious over what I create.

Recently you’ve been sharing lyrics and potential titles of songs on Twitter. On the day of London Pride, you tweeted: I kissed a girl so I’m going to hell. Is this a song in the making?

That's a lyric from a song that is so far untitled. That song is basically about all the things I or society think I've done wrong in my life.

So, basically, it’s just a list of fuck-ups that I've happened to make in my life so far... kissing a girl not being one!

We’ve read that the next EP is going to be more political, how so?

I think we've just got a lot more to say. We're very passionate people and I believe if someone has a platform to voice their opinion or say “hey, that’s fucking stupid, stop it” then they should. So yeah, lyrically I'm diving into more of that and speaking about what I believe in.

You’ve said the next EP is sounding more pop-punk, which bands have you been listening to whilst you write it?

I love pop-punk more than anything. I'm currently listening to bands such as Modern Baseball, American Football, Blink 182, The Early November and Real Friends. I'm forever being emo.

You’ve made no secret of your grand ambition and you’re certainly on a trajectory to the top. Why not jump straight into LP2?

Well, that's a possibility! We're still sort of deciding if we wanna dive into recording the album straight away or releasing an EP next.

What are your main sources of inspiration?

My life, books, films, conversations that I overhear in the street. I try to take inspiration from anything that can remotely give me something.

2019 has been a year of firsts for Pale Waves. Last month alone, the band played its first Glastonbury set, and supported Muse on its first stadium tour. What has been your highlight so far?

We've had such an amazing year so far and been lucky enough to play such iconic venues with amazing musicians. I think Glastonbury would have to be my highlight, hard to choose though there's so many! We feel very grateful.

You’ve supported some massive artists. When was the last time you were starstruck?

The last time I was starstruck was at the NME awards when Shirley Manson came up to me and said that I'm a weirdo just like her and that she likes my band. That was a moment for me as I respect her so much.

Pale Waves play Sziget festival in Budapest on August 8th.

Words: Lisa Henderson

