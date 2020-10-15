"We Were Trying To Do Things Differently!" The Return Of The Wytches

Well-known for their integrity and immense creativity, The Wytches have always been a sonic force.

However, following a period of turmoil, where they found themselves questioning where they were musically and whether they could continue as a band, they are now back with an absorbing new album.

‘Three Mile Ditch’ is the title of their latest studio project. Having gone through the motions, they sound more fresh, more energised than before. Weaving seamlessly and freely, the ten tracks offer joyous experimentation, eclecticism and mesmeric arrangements.

To celebrate their remarkable return, Clash spoke to frontman Kristian Bell about the triggers behind this creative outpoor and the importance of staying true to your interests.

The Wytches are back! Somehow, this release seems like the biggest achievement yet...

When we were given the opportunity to go into the studio, which we hadn’t done for four years, I was thrilled. I was thinking that it would be the last time we’d be able to. We were hesitant, unsure of how it would come out because we had sat on the songs. Five of the them are older, but the rest are new.

We weren’t sure if it was worth it. We had demoed some material previously and weren’t satisfied. But we gave it a go, and I’m really glad that we did.

It sounds fresh, but how do you feel it differs from the first two albums?

It’s got more freedom than our previous material. Especially, our first album, there’s one sound going on and that’s what people are used to hearing. With this one we were trying to do things differently.

We didn’t do it live, it was all tracked. We’ve gone to the same studio, we went to a different one for it. We didn’t get hung up on things, with our previous albums we’d be really picky about our performances, but with this we were just more relaxed.

Was it hard to adjust after your drummer left?

Dan, Mark and I can play drums. Mark played on the second song, Dan played on the third, I played drums for the rest of it. We would go in just me and Dan sometimes, and then just me and Mark depending on how busy we were. Forming the second track with Mark as the drummer, we added some keys later. We played as a three-piece. Dan added drums to the third track. It was fun and unconventional.

Mark came back in 2015 and started playing with us but wasn’t around for much writing until the third album and rehearsals. He played a bigger role than usual, adding overdubs, sharing those duties with me and Dan.

How was the writing process this time?

I formed most of our songs in my house. I’d bring these songs in, and we would work on them. Very often things that everyone else adds to end up as main bits, Mark’s lead guitar bits became the characteristics of songs, his lead melodies became strong parts. Everything always ends up different to how it was.

A few songs were fully written with the arrangements, but for the most part it was a band thing, where they come in and add the backbone.

What does ‘Three Mile Ditch’ refer to?

I lived in a village - Mark still lives there - I moved to another village. Separating the two villages was a three mile ditch. I used to walk to Mark’s, it’s where I thought of many lyrics, I’d think of them while I was doing that walk.

The village I was living in was quiet, there wasn’t any shops, no one I knew lived there. If I wanted to do any socialising I had to walk. I don’t drive, it’s dangerous to ride a bike down there, the road itself is renowned for being a hotspot for car accidents, so I wouldn’t ride my bike often.

I’d walk along the ditch. The three mile ditch is in one of the lyrics. It’s where I did a lot of thinking about songs.

What themes are tackled?

There’s comparing with how something used to be to how it is now, evaluating how things have progressed. For the most part, lyrics are jumbled up, they might not read like that, but on the last track they refer to that whole thing.

The sound of words is sometimes as important as a line that perhaps makes more sense. If the line that doesn’t make as much sense sounds better, I’ll go with that. I think that’s quite common with a lot of songwriters, we prefer something that sounds nice.

This album is diverse, were you listening to different music?

Yes. Certain parts you’ve made over time influence the production. I started getting into Captain Beefheart in a serious way, it’s not like any music I’d usually listen to. Some of the guitar tones, production techniques and the sound of the instruments are inspired by that.

There’s an element of straight rock. On previous albums I’d stay away from it because you think it’s not cool. But classic rock is the first thing I was introduced to, it’s always been there, more traditional sounding guitars rather than guitars drenched in effects. That was something that we didn’t do before; straight down the line guitars.

Did you produce the album?

We self-produced it with Luke Oldfield, who engineered our first and parts of the second album. Everyone was throwing around suggestions. Luke played a bigger part, playing instruments like organ and piano. Only four of us in there, it wasn’t like someone had to take charge or it would go out of control. It was relaxed and easygoing.

You’re self-releasing, what’s the setup like?

Cable Code is our label. The name refers to a morse code, I’d searched some army terminology. Sam Gull, who does the artwork, and I were keen on doing a label, he designed a logo for it, I came up with the name. We came up with ideas of how we want to release music in the future. Maybe, at some point we’ll release other bands’ music. It’s a platform to do something interesting.

We never had much experience of a label trying to take over the creative control. We’ve always been on labels that were fair on that, so we’re not trying to escape that. But it’s nice to incentivise things, because we have a small team of people working on the business side of things. It’s just a cool DIY setup.

Why was the band’s future in doubt?

It was the feeling of being stuck creatively. We’re known for being a garage band, I don’t listen to that music anymore. When I was younger I was really submerged in that sound. I’d feel dishonest if I was doing that now just because that’s what we were known for.

We thought if we weren’t making that music people weren’t gonna like it, unless it was surf and garage-like. What we’ve been releasing recently isn’t in that vein, but the people who’ve stuck around, like it.

I’m really happy about that. That was a reason why I was finding it hard to write music for The Wytches, I assumed everything that didn’t sound like that was gonna fall flat.

The transformation in sound could open doors...

You forget that that’s even a possibility. In my head, I assumed that we’re playing to the same group of people. Because our first album was on an established label with the tools to get it out to the public and reach many people.

We don’t have that, but we’ve got our fanbase, and that’s really solid. I used to think it wouldn’t travel further, unless we were on a label that could push it on every magazine, radio station, Spotify etc. But we can reach a new audience..

'Three Mile Ditch' is out on November 13th.

Words: Susan Hansen

Photography: Rachel Lipsitz

