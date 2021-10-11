"We Were Playing With That Artifice" Carrie Brownstein On The Nowhere Inn

In The Nowhere Inn, Sleater-Kinney guitarist / Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein plays herself (“CB”) directing a film about her real-life friend Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, who is also playing herself, in an entirely scripted mockumentary that pokes fun of creating a music documentary.

“(Music documentaries) are artificial when you really think about it. We were playing with that artifice,” Brownstein tells Clash. “When an artist is pulling the strings by producing it, in charge of the edit, controlling what gets filmed… you realise ‘oh this is just a narrative that’s being carved out to me.’”

The deadpan humour Carrie so ingeniously carved out in Portlandia is especially present in the first part of the film, when CB is struggling to capture anything watchable about Clark when she’s not onstage as St. Vincent. CB lingers around with a camera, encouraging her friend to act more rockstar, but is only offered monologues on soil-tasting foods. Exasperated with her no-thrills subject, CB eventually instructs Clark to “stop being so nice.”

This could be funny to anyone who has ventured into reading about St. Vincent, who has somewhat of a reputation for, well, not being super nice all the time (case one , two , and three ). The “nerdy and normal” Clark feels ironic, yet that very presumption sheds into a deeper train of thought poised by the second half of the film, as we end up questioning how fair these judgments are when solely based on the flawed objectives of capturing authenticity.

“Journalism in a basic sense is this seeking of the truth, but obviously the truth has been blown up into a million variations,” says Brownstein. “I think there's a lot of mistrust. It’s just one perspective on something”.

The Nowhere Inn touches on the uncomfortable lengths the media can go to get a story. In one scene, Carrie Brownstein takes Clark to the prison where her dad is serving time. Clark is hurt and confused by this confrontation, her reaction betraying how she must have felt when it was first leaked by tabloids in 2016. She later told The Guardian that the press intrusion into her private life was “a horrible, festering wound” that she was not prepared to talk about (only this year she has been able to publicly open up about her father on her most recent album, 'Daddy’s Home' ).

Brownstein acknowledges that the film has a very meta-layer, “We were willing to have a kind of vulnerability around the material, subject matter that was drawn from our lives,” she explains. “But then sitting concomitant to that reality were things that were absurd and ridiculous.”

And despite all the profound questions it raises around fame and identity, The Nowhere Inn is more humorous than serious in its approach. There’s a hilariously awkward sex scene involving a brilliant cameo by Dakota Johnson as Clark’s fictional girlfriend, alongside excellent banter between Clark and Brownstein, who, unlike the growing rift between them in the film, came out of the process with their friendship mercifully intact.

“We have a funny rapport with each other,” says Brownstein. “Both of us can be uptight and overly serious so we do poke fun of each other to bring some light and levity into it.”

“It’s great that people think it’s improvised because it should feel like two friends conversing.”

The Nowhere Inn is out now in cinemas and with virtual screen partners, released by Modern Films.

Words: Charis McGowan // @charis_mcgowan

