Watch Five Performances That Defined Grammy Awards 2022

So that was the Grammy awards.

Often dubbed - to the point to cliche - "music's biggest night" the Grammys returned to full strength after a period in the COVID doldrums, occupying a lavish Las Vegas venue amid much glitz and glamour.

As ever, there were a slew of talking points: the Big Four categories were expanded to 10 nominations in each, with outsider Jon Batiste taking home Album Of The Year; younger, pop-centric artists were largely overlooked, although Olivia Rodrigo's breakthrough year was honoured; meanwhile grief-stricken Foo Fighters won three awards, despite taking time out of the ceremony.

Host Trevor Noah opened the show with a customary monologue, which included a sly Will Smith / Chris Rock reference while also emphasising the role that live performances play in the Grammy awards.

He told the global audience: "This is a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music. We're going to be dancing, we're going to be singing, we're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths and we are going to be giving out awards all throughout the night."

- - -

Billie Eilish salutes Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins

The loss of Taylor Hawkins were a quiet yet assertive presence throughout the ceremony.

Foo Fighters won three key awards at the ceremony, yet the band - who have cancelled all upcoming engagements in order to grieve and heal - weren't in attendance. The Foos won Best Rock Performance ('Making A Fire'), Best Rock Song ('Waiting On A War'), and Best Rock Album (‌'Medicine At Midnight'), while a special tribute segment saw a montage of Taylor Hawkins in action set against the band's song 'Hero'.

Billie Eilish decided to pay her respects, and during her performance she wore a t-shirt emblazoned with Taylor Hawkins.

.@billieeilish wears a shirt with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on it during her #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/ok9Tui8Gqq — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 4, 2022

- - -

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the star-studded crowd

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was in line to appear at the Oscars, but events in his home country meant that wasn't quite possible. With the aid of a digital link up, the politician was able to speak directly to the glitzy crowd, his army fatigues a long way from the carefully assembled couture on display.

Speaking directly, he emphasised the impact of war on his country, urging the musicians in the crowd to "fill the silence" left by Russian bombs with "your music..."

"Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos," he said. "They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through."

"Support us in any way you can, but not with your silence," he continued. "Fill the silence with music."

- - -

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her breakthrough year

Olivia Rodrigo came of age in 2021. Opening the year with her colossal viral hit 'Driver's License' the teen-pop trailblazer pushed back the barriers, easing into pop's top tier with remarkable, almost incomparable ease.

Naturally, she proved to be one of the evening's most notable stars: in all, Olivia Rodrigo won three awards, making her one of the ceremony's standout celebrants.

For her performance, Olivia Rodrigo opted for something stripped back yet striking, singing a hushed 'Driver's License' from - you guessed it - a car. Has she hit top speed or can she still accelerate? Can't wait for that second album.

- - -

Lady Gaga salutes Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga spent lockdown emphasising her sheer, unparalleled breadth. A successful pop icon, acclaimed actress, and a jazz vocalist lauded by the very best, she seemed able to touch the spaces other artists simply can't reach. Duets partner Tony Bennett became the second oldest Grammy winner in history - at the youthful age of 95 - but couldn't attend the ceremony due to health reasons.

As a result, a solo Lady Gaga hurled herself into jazz standards 'Love For Sale' and 'Do I Love You' before bursting into tears at the climax of the performance. "I love you, Tony," she said. "We miss you."

VIDEO: Lady Gaga performing “Do I Love You” from the #GRAMMY winning album Love For Sale in tribute to her dear friend Tony Bennett pic.twitter.com/VBTytoG6By — LVL GAGA (@LVLGAGA) April 4, 2022

- - -

BTS raise the roof

Many of the top tier Grammy performances fell flat last night - Justin Bieber transformed 'Peaches' from an irresistible pop nugget into a sombre ballad for instance, while J Balvin didn't seem to get the budget afforded to other, more lavish, set pieces.

It was left to BTS, then, to provide a moment of sheer entertainment. Undoubtedly the best performance of the evening, BTS stamped through 'Butter' with a kind of grace and finesse they've displayed at every point of their career.

The whole spy-themed routine was fun, but truthfully we're here for the choreography, the explosive about-turns, and the daring energy; perfectly pitched, 'Butter' felt like the moment the Grammy awards were reignited.

- - -

