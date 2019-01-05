Wait For Now: The Cinematic Orchestra's Majestic Return

The Cinematic Orchestra have always remained at the forefront of electronic music. A project committed to matching supreme technical skills to emotional warmth, the subtle conversations carved out by their opening triptych – ‘Motion’, ‘Every Day’, and ‘Ma Fleur’ – still stand out in a sphere of their own.

But that was then. ‘Ma Fleur’ landed in 2007 and since then the project – driven by Jason Swinscoe, and now joined by Dominic Smith – have largely shied away from the full length as a format. Touring in 2016 brought them back to the forefront, a journey that culminates in their extraordinary album ‘To Believe’.

“We didn’t put any pressure on ourselves to release a studio record,” Jason admits, “but it’s been a very active time for writing and performing and doing other projects.”

“The last four years we really focussed on studio writing more than live performance, writing a whole bunch of music and embracing new technology, meeting new musicians, and vocalists, and instrumentalists. This release will be, I believe, one of a few actually in the coming years.”

The gap it seems was purposeful – it’s not a case that The Cinematic Orchestra didn’t have enough material, but rather it wasn’t right, it didn’t fit the purpose they had set out. “The gap between the first and the second, and the third, and then this record, is to embrace everything that’s actually happening – culturally, musically, technologically – during the process and to fold it in and to see how we can reinvent and push forward,” Dominic adds.

Jason picks up this point: “It’s happened naturally and organically and there’s obviously a lot of relevance in it coming out now.”

A record that rebels against dystopian atmospheres and looks towards open conversation and free communication, ‘To Believe’ is succinct – a mere seven tracks – but also incredibly broad. Collaborators include Moses Sumney and Roots Manuva, while Miguel Atwood-Ferguson built the evocative string arrangements.

At its core, though, ‘To Believe’ is a testament to the creative spirit that drives the two musicians behind The Cinematic Orchestra. “I think to an extent we always want to add something that hasn’t happened before,” Jason points out. “And it’s not to reject the past, it’s to reinvent the essence of what made it great in the first place.”

“That’s not necessarily a literal thing, it’s more like the feeling that you get at the end of a Cinematic Orchestra track or record. The space that it provides the listener.”

The two sought out like minds for the record, but they also wanted to embrace individual talent in all its idiosyncrasies. “We’re always drawn to people with their own unique take on things,” says Dominic. “I think as music fans and writers I think that’s what we’re always looking for - your unique voice. Try not to get sucked into a trend, try not to mimic anything, just try and be you, and try to make the best you that you can make.”

The record arrives in another period of flux for the music industry. The digital revolution has opened up streaming as a resource, while studio spaces have shrunk exponentially. For The Cinematic Orchestra, though, this simply represents a further area of exploration. “We’re embracing all of it, to be honest,” says Dominic.

“I think the technology, the applications with technology have grown considerably… especially with music. With data transfer and studio set ups, I think it’s become more accessible for people to indulge themselves in music creation. And also facilitate the process of documenting ideas and being able to work from LA or London… you can work anywhere.”

“I think the commercial studio has shrunk down and it’s much more home studio in the last decade,” muses Jason. “When I first moved to LA I was like: where are the studios at?! And it’s like, well, everyone works at home. That environment is cultivated there, and there’s less pressure than in the commercial New York studios or London studios which are all dwindling and disappearing. And you don’t have the pressure of time, being on a 10 hour clock. Every hour costs you this much, and so forth. Work at home, work at any hour you like.”

It’s this approach that has freed up the group. Parts of the new record were recorded in hotel rooms, including a memorable session alongside Roots Manuva in London’s Ace Hotel. Jason starts to laugh: “At the beginning of The Cinematic Orchestra’s life it would crazy to think you can achieve the level of recording that you can with a laptop and a microphone just in a hotel room or an AirBNB!”

The group’s fastidious creativity did present one obstacle, of sorts: they didn’t quite know when to finish. “We mixed the record in New York,” Dominic recalls. “And literally, while Tom Elmhurst was preparing the mix of one track we were still doing backing vocal harmonies in the next room.”

“What was actually mixed in the end was nine tracks,” he explains. “We had to take two of those out, just to let the record flow, and to be deft and succinct. It was literally right up to the last minute. Even post mastering there was trickery being done to some of the tracks. It’s been worked on right up until it’s being pressed.”

So Ninja Tune were literally left holding their finger on the button of the vinyl press? “It is like that!” Jason laughs. “Which is great because it’s exciting – it takes you to the point where you do have to commit. You have to let go.”

Eventually, they let go. Out now, ‘To Believe’ is a rich, evocative, fascinating experience; dense at times, sparse at others, it’s a fitting new chapter for The Cinematic Orchestra. Beginning the process of taking this material out on the road had been daunting, but it’s something they’ve approached with typical creativity.

“It’s a constant evolution, it’s a constant critique – every show, every track, every night,” says Jason. “The soundcheck is a rehearsal. And actually, every show is a rehearsal – it’s about constantly checking it, making improvements, adjustments, arrangements. Pull tracks out, put other tracks in. Explore.”

“It’s really positive to be able to share that approach in live music,” adds Dominic. “Backing tracks are the curse of live music for me. And it’s always been the case with Cinematics, every note, every aspect, every rhythmic element is live, there’s nothing that has been tracked.”

He pauses, then adds: “It’s the live experience.”

