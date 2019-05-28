Valentine’s Day: Beach Bunny's Heartbreak Emo Bangers Playlist

Beach Bunny know a thing or two about heartache.

The Chicago four-piece make slacker emo-pop with powerhouse vocals, and appreciate the soothing salve that a a killer tune can be for a broken heart.

Their debut album ‘Honeymoon’ is due for release on Valentine’s Day (cute, huh?) so Clash got vocalist ﻿Lili Trifilio’s ultimate heartbreak emo bangers playlist, just in time for those of us who don’t have a day full of red roses and teddy bears, and end up crying into our pillows

instead.

1. ‘Wake Up Alone’ - Amy Winehouse

“I love the lyrics of this song as it tells the story of a fresh heartbreak and trying to get through the initial stages of a breakup.

“The message is very relatable and the doo-wop melancholy melody is a real tear-jerker.”

2. ‘All I Could Do Was Cry’ - Etta James

“This song is so emo because it tells the story of someone’s lover getting married to another person.

“James’s voice is so powerful and haunting as well.”

3. ‘7’ - Catfish and the Bottlemen

“This song touches my heart in a special way. When I went through my last breakup, I would just listen to this track on repeat.

“I can’t explain exactly why it hits home so hard - the lyrics just reminded me of him.”

4. ‘Oils’ - sw/mn/ng

“This is another song that I blasted frequently when I was going through heartbreak. I think because the lyrics talk about relationship security it made me emo because I was longing for that and in that sense it is a true heartbreaking track.

“The guitar is also super pretty and gets stuck in your head.”

5. ‘Cry Me a River’ - Julie London

“This song has fantastic lyrics about disloyalty in a relationship and post-breakup anger and frustration at a partner’s lack of empathy or emotion.”

6. ‘No Woman’ - Whitney

“The tone of the song is already emo to begin with.

“The crybaby vocals accompanied by a simple dreary guitar makes it a true banger and a great song for crying on the train.”

7. ‘Why Even Try’ - Hippo Campus

“The lyrics of this song are so beautiful and a great banger to cry to when you’re going through a breakup.

“The song embodies a great sense of hopelessness which is very relatable and impactful.”

8. ‘Our Deal’ - Best Coast

“The message of the song is longing for emotionally vulnerability and although the lyrics and melody are quite simple, it continues to be a fantastic emo banger.”

9. ‘Back in Your Head’ - Tegan and Sara

“This is one of my favourites of all time. The line ‘I just want back In your head’ is something that we often want to belt when dealing with heartbreak.

“It’s nostalgic and the piano riff will be in your head for days.”

10. ‘Hugging You’ - Tom Rosenthal feat. Billie Marten

“I adore this song. It’s more a slow, beautiful love ballad than an emo pop hit. However, if you are in a sad mindset it will make you bawl like a baby.

“The lyrics are lovely and longing and the slow piano and gentle voices make it a perfect song to listen to if you’re going through heartbreak...or love and you want to cry happy tears).”

Beach Bunny’s debut album ‘Honeymoon’ is out 14th February, and they're going on a European tour – UK dates below.

June

7th - Stereo - Glasgow

8th - YES - Manchester

10th - The Dome - London

