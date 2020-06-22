Valentina Finds Inspiration In Female Authors

Valentina has always wanted to work without rules.

Dipping into club culture, her songwriting leans on everything from house to R&B edits, somehow blending this into a formidable sonic brew.

New EP 'Nature' is out on March 11th (order it HERE ) and it finds Valentina in full flow, pushing herself to the limit. Pop meets the underground, her personally motivated songwriting is nothing less than an inspiration.

With International Women's Day upon us, Valentina has offered Clash a glimpse at her book shelf - and it's dominated by potent female authors.

Melissa Broder - The Pisces

After a break-up Lucy housesits her sister's place on Venice beach. It’s a story which combines love addiction therapy groups, a dissertation on the Greek poet Sappho, Mermen and a journey of discovery in love, lust and the meaning of life.

Sheila Heti - Motherhood

On her 37th birthday, one woman asks herself if she really wants to be a mother and if something that was ‘once necessary is now a sentimental gesture’. She questions the place of childbearing on our culture and the emphasis we put on motherhood with the idea that women’s bodies do not belong to themselves.

“There is something threatening about a woman who is not occupied with children... What sort of trouble will she make?”

Anais Nin - A Spy In The House Of Love

Published in 1954 it follows the story of Sabina, a woman who dares to allow herself to enjoy the sexual freedom that men have always known.

Ottessa Moshfegh - My Year Of Rest And Relaxation

Set in New York in 2000, an unnamed protagonist attempts to sleep for a whole year by gradually increasing her prescription medication in an attempt to reset her life.

Lucy-Anne Holmes - Don’t Hold My Head Down

From the woman who campaigned to end Page 3 (and succeeded), Lucy-Anne Holmes describes this book as a sex memoir and 'the book about sex that she wanted to read'. It takes you on a quest for female pleasure.

"I want to have slow sex, work out what to do with a penis, and experience the fourteen different types of female orgasm”.

Lisa Taddeo - Three Women

A non-fiction following the sex and love lives of three real women of different backgrounds across the US. Exploring female sexuality and desire, the author spent eight years writing the book, driving across the country six times to embed herself in the lives of the three women.

Yuko Tsushima - Child Of Fortune

A fascinating examination of the life of a single mother in 1970s Japan. This book has a kind of dreamlike quality and is a very beautiful portrayal of an often flawed woman’s innermost fears and desires.

