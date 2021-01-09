"Un-Pigeonhole-Able!" Clash Meets The Lathums

Wigan’s very own The Lathams have always sought to excel as a live band. After all, it’s what has propelled them forwards – moving from show to show, gig to gig, building their fanbase along the way.

Lockdown disrupted all that, but with festival season (sort of) upon us again The Lathams are back out on the road, firing up their van and hunting for the latest festival.

Clash writer Emma Harrison caught them in action at Victorious Festival, and also sneaked backstage for a quick chinwag with the indie rascals, discussing their Blossoms tour support, why they can’t stop listening to Rod Stewart’s ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’, and why they just want to be ‘unpigeonholeable’.

- - -

- - -

Welcome to Victorious Festival! You are playing tomorrow evening on the Castle stage. Is this your first time at Victorious?

The Lathums: Yeah!

What are you most looking forward to about playing tomorrow?

The Lathums: Just playing!

What do you most love about playing live?

The Lathums: Definitely the fans’ reaction! Them singing our songs back to us.

Have you got a favourite song that you love to play live?

The Lathums: ‘Artificial Screens’ for me – it’s a big face melter at the end and ‘I’ll Get By’. Both great tracks!

What other gigs have you got in the near future?

The Lathums: We’re supporting Blossoms!

You guys remind us of Blossoms a bit (and it’s not just the hair!)

The Lathums: Only cooler! We are playing international dates in January with Blossoms. Germany, France, and places like that!

James Skelly from The Coral produces Blossoms, doesn’t he?

The Lathums: He produces our records too!

In terms of what’s next for you guys. Can you tell me much about that?

The Lathums: The Blossoms tour and then our tour throughout October. Then we are out with Paul Weller in December too. We are proper buzzing! I can tell! That's fantastic.

So, for our readers that maybe aren't familiar with your music. How would you describe your music?

The Lathums: Unpigeonholeable!

I like that! Where do you get your inspiration from for songwriting?

The Lathums: Just from our own experiences from growing up.

Alex, how did you get into song writing and playing guitar?

The Lathums, Alex: My mum and dad brought me a guitar when I was 15. I fell out of it for a little bit and then I started again when I was like 16.

What are you guys listening to right now? What is floating your boat?

The Lathums: Eric Clapton's acoustic unplugged album at MTV. I’ve been all over that lately! What’s that Rod Stewart song? ‘Do ya think I'm sexy?!’ (sings!) My nan and grandad go watching him! Brilliant voice!

He’s got such a distinctive voice – his phrasing and tone.

The Lathums: You know it’s Rod – he’s the ultimate distinctive voice. I mean you know as he starts to inhale its Rod Stewart!

Growing up, who were your musical influences?

The Lathums: These guys! The Kooks!

So one final question! Who are you most looking for apart from the Kooks?

The Lathums: Madness! Just one of the best bands ever!

- - -

- - -

Words: Emma Harrison

- - -