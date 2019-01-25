Track By Track: Rudimental - Toast To Our Differences

Rudimental have stretched the concept of a group to the limit.

An ever-expanding, highly flexible community of producers, musicians, vocalists, and songwriters, each new album provides fresh energy, fresh ideas.

Fresh from their summer smash 'These Days' - their biggest hit to date - the band have hooked up with Major lazer, Protoje, Hak Baker, Kojey Radical, Stefflon Don, and many, many more.

New album 'Toast To Our Differences' is out now, and it could well be Rudimental's most accomplished, most creative, and most ruthlessly entertaining full length yet.

To celebrate the release the London group penned this track-by-track guide...

- - -

1. Toast To Our Differences (feat. Shungudzo, Protoje & Hak Baker)

'Toast To Our Differences' actually inspired us to make this album. We wrote the track with Shungudzo in our Major Toms studio in Hackney, East London. We were just vibing on our instruments in the studio and she came up with this really relevant sentiment. The rest of the record follows this theme of celebrating our differences and cultures.

2. Let Me Live (feat Anne-Marie & Mr Eazi) [with Major Lazer]

We started this song when Mr Eazi came through London and did a session with us. We ended up changing the key and got Anne-Marie to the sudio, which took the song to a whole new level. We then ended up sending it to our friends Major Lazer who flew to London to work with us on it.

After that, we heard Lady Blacksmith Mambazo were in town and they ended up recording the BVs in the middle eight. Again this track sums up the theme of the album - we have West African, South African, British and American influences on it. It's so much fun to play this one live!

3.Dark Clouds (feat. Jess Glynne & Chronnix)

'Dark Clouds‘ is actually one the older tunes on this record, we wrote it with Jess a couple years ago. When we dug it up from the archives we asked Chronixx to write a verse on it - he's incredible. It's one of those more underground tracks but also has elements of soul and funk in it. Jess smashed it on the vocals too.

4. Walk Alone (feat. Tom Walker)

This was one of the first tracks we wrote for this album. We had so many different artists vocal it and then Tom Walker came to the studio to try it out - he really brought the song to life. Tom's voice is insane!

5. These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)

This track actually started with our mate Dan Caplen. He came to us with this amazing idea and we loved the sentiment of the song. The song is really important to us. It actually ended up being our third number one single and the biggest Rudimental song of our career so far.

6. Sun Comes Up (feat. James Arthur)

We wrote this one in Major Toms as well. It was tricky finding the right vocalist for this but once James Arthur cut it, it took the song to a whole new level.

7. 1by1 (feat. Raye & Maleek Berry)

This tack came out of a session we did with Raye in London - we actually wrote it super quickly. We then got Maleek Berry to come down and lend his vocals on a verse. It just has a really cool vibe.

8. Last Time (feat. Raphaella)

Raphaella is an incredible Iranian-British artist that we've been watching for years - she produces her own music and is a good friend of ours. Will definitely be a fun one to play live!

9. No Pain (feat. Maverick Sabre, Kojey Radical & Kabaka Pyramid)

We wrote ‘No Pain’ with our good friend Maverick Sabre. Kabaka and Kojey's verses are some of the most profound on the album. This one means a lot to us!

10. Scared of Love (feat. Ray BLK & Stefflon Don)

Big love to Ray and Steff for raising the bar on this track. We're huge fans of these women - they empowering. It was the last single we dropped before the album came out and we were so happy when Annie Mac chose it as her Hottest Record In The World.

11. Summer Love (feat. Rita Ora)

We wrote this song with Rita in LA. It's one of the more classic Rudimental tracks on the album and a real moment when we play it on stage. Rita sounds sick on it too.

12. They Don't Care About Us (feat. Maverick Sabre & YEBBA)

Mav also wrote this one with us in London. We actually then found YEBBA on YouTube and had to fly her from America to cut the track with him. She totally completed the song - her vocals are mad. It's one of our favourites.

13. Do You Remember (feat. Kevin Garrett)

We wrote this with Kevin in New York - he's an incredible singer-songwriter. Such a good vibe, this one.

14. Leave It For Tomorrow (feat. Elli Ingram)

We originally wrote this track with YEBBA. We wanted to find a vocalist that would deliver the vocals in the same way as YEBBA did. Elli Ingram did just that.

15. Adrenaline (feat. OLIVIA)

We actually wrote this one with Sigrid quite recently and got our little sister Olivia Dean to vocal it. She supported us on our UK tour in October - if you don't know her music yet, check it out!

- - -

‘Toast To Our Differences’ is out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.