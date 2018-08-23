Toddla T's Notting Hill Carnival Anthems

Toddla T has always had that carnival spirit.

Drawn to dancehall from a young age, he's spent the bulk of his live surrounded by soundsystem culture, immersed in the nebulous sub-currents of bass.

Last year's full length 'Foreign Light' was a sterling return, pitting the always-energetic producer against some soulful collaborators.

New single 'Real Connection' is a summer smash, with Toddla T going toe-to-toe with guest vocalist Moss Kena.

Out now, it's a summer smash, the perfect warm up tune for carnival season. With that in mind, we asked Toddla T to pick out a few Notting Hill Carnival anthems, tunes with a personal connection to Europe's biggest street party...

Roy Davis JR - 'Gabriel'



I like this at carnival because it reminds me so much of the summertime in the UK and to me this track incorporates loads of soundsystem influences. It’s almost got a reggae or dub bassline with a garage skip and a soulful vocal; even though it's not an English record it sounds unique as to what would be played at a carnival in the UK.

Damian Marley - 'Welcome To Jamrock'



One of my first proper years at carnival this was ringing out on every single sound system, it felt like the anthem, still busses up the place now.

Aswad - 'Warrior Charge'



Some tunes just don’t need a vocal, this is one of them. Apparently this was a very important record at carnival at the time, but it still sounds amazing and you can hear the spirit of the history of Notting Hill Carnival in this record.

Shy FX - 'Original Nuttah'



Although a very obvious choice it still sounds as fresh as the day it was made. Shy FX holds one of the most exciting sound systems in the whole route in my opinion and this record has stood the test of time.

Lethal Bizzle - 'POW'



This is a record that needs to be played and timed right otherwise things can get too wild like when someone snapped a tree at Rampage when it was released!

Ms Dynamite - 'BOOO'



This encompasses everything brilliant about Notting Hill Carnival. Steppy drums, big dubby bassline, dancehall vocals and a unique British production style. This still rings out and still gets the biggest forward of most of my sets at carnival.

Apple - 'De Siegalizer'



One of my earliest trips to carnival, the UK funky sound was emerging. I turned one corner onto a street and I saw a whole road - thousands of people - hooked to this record. I’d never really heard this sound before and it blew my mind.

- - -

Notting Hill Carnival takes place on August 26th.

