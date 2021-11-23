Tim Reaper's Guide To Jungle CD Compilations

Tim Reaper is steeped in jungle and drum 'n' bass lore.

A producer whose head-long pursuit of futurism is set against an in-depth knowledge of soundsystem culture, his catalogue is littered with deft experimentation and low-end rinse outs.

Hitting Brighton this weekend for a special night at Patterns, Tim Reaper joins a bill peppered with talent - think NTS resident Anz, Tañ, and Dome Zero.

Ahead of this, Tim Reaper dug out some formative mix CDs, exploring his roots in jungle and drum 'n' bass, while also saluting some of the greats in UK club culture.

- - -

VIP Volume 1 // Discogs listing

Wicked CD, bought this one for the VIP of 'African Chant & New School Beats', but the whole tracklist is top tier, and the CD also comes with a DJ Ron mix that has Det, Navigator, Ragga Twins, Moose & Five-0 hosting the set.

- - -

The Revolutionary Generation // Discogs listing

Moving Shadow teaming up with Creative Wax, two of the essential jungle labels for any DJ, bought this for 'Got To Have Ya' by Natural Mystic but 'Understanding', 'Cool Breeze', 'Atlantic Drama' and Fallout's mix of 'Revelations' are all also favourites of mine.

- - -

Tech Steppin (A Journey Into Experimental Drum & Bass) // Discogs listing

The early seeds of drum & bass planted by some of the tunes on this CD - 'Machines', 'Check Me Out', 'Mutant', pure darkness selection on this compilation.

- - -

Smooth: New Dimensions In Ambient Jungle // Discogs listing

US only CD release of tunes licensed from Labello Blanco in '98, bought this one for Voyager's tune, but also enjoy the tunes from Nookie, Rogue Unit/Steve Gurley and 'Impact' by City Connection.

- - -

Kemet Presents Jungle To Jungle // Discogs listing

Released only in Japan, CD 1 is the same tunes from Champion Jungle Sound by Kemet Crew, CD2 is full of CD exclusives, some of which weren't even released on vinyl until a few years later, very hard to pick a favourite off this one, but God Alone & Vibe Out (Remix) are probably the ones that have got the most play from me.

- - -

Remix Trax Vol. 12 - Cosmic Soul 3 // Discogs listing

One of my favourite CDs, just for that tracklist alone. Impossible to get some of these tunes digitally anywhere else, Shimmer, Fusion, Dolphin Tune to pick a few, another Japan only special.

- - -

Concrete Jungle 1 // Discogs listing

Roll Call on CD!!!!!

- - -

Face Of The Future // Discogs listing

Face Records, absolutely seminal label for the jungle/hardcore sound, one of the few labels I have every release of on vinyl, but this compilation has a few exclusives, including a new VIP of 'Nightstalker', 'Mood Swing', 'The Process' as well as some of the classics that were never available previously on CD.

- - -

Breakneck Beats One // Discogs listing

Strictly Underground put out a few excellent CD compilations but this one is probably my favourite of the bunch, all of the tunes on this tear up a dance, especially 'In The Mood' by The Dominion.

- - -