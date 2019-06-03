"This Swirling Kind Of Cacophony" - Clash Meets Local Natives

Local Natives love Los Angeles. They chose to live, and some of them, got married there. But more importantly, it is where their music is made. The city means everything to the five band mates, and their new album ‘Violet Street’ tackles the quintet’s passion for the place. Enjoying a continuing cultural expansion and growth, LA’s big city vibe is partly what has been captured on their fourth studio album.

There are few limits when it comes to the range of music production tools available in 2019, and ‘Violet Street’s lives to prove that; it is a modern but classic record. The release of their most ambitious record was initiated by a decision to try to make a timeless record while simultaneously embracing some of the most cutting-edge technology. Recording and making it fostered a collaborative approach with spontaneous, immersive jam sessions, experimentation and remaining one step ahead. It sounds like hard work, but this record was fun to make.

Named after a local LA based car wash outlet, last week the band decided to mark the release of their new single ‘Megaton Mile’ with a special event announced via platforms on socials. They asked fans to pop down to the car wash in order to get an early listen to the album. In addition to this event, the band also played a secret show.

“We took ‘Megaton Mile’ to a car wash and our fans could come”, Taylor Rice of Local Natives tells Clash, “they got headphones for free and we had all these crazy disco lights there. It was just one of those ideas that we just kind of cooked up, but it actually happened, and it was really amazing, it was psychedelic at the car wash. I couldn’t believe it.”

‘Megaton Mile’ is a “happy song about the apocalypse”. Echoing the likes of Talking Heads and some of the recording techniques invented by Brian Eno during his time working with them, “We recorded all of these parts on eight bar loops of tape and then loop it all through a tape machine”, explains Taylor. “You then pull the tape out at the end of the room and walk around. You record all your parts like that and then put it through the mixing desk.”

This was done in cahoots with Grammy-winning producer and “super genius” Shawn Everett. Having worked with him for a couple of weeks when making their previous album, ‘Sunlit Youth,’ this time he produced, engineered and mixed the whole album. It would become one of the best, most enjoyable collaborations of their career.

“Making this record was special and a lot of it is about where we were as a band”, explains Taylor, “the dynamics and us working in his studio. It was just wild and crazy. As a band we wanted to record and play off each other, play live in the room. There was a lot of energy, and Shawn had insane ideas every day. It was a wild, unexpected adventure until 3 am on some days. I have definitely never had so much fun making a record.”

His favourite moment of making the record came when Everett placed a huge super high-end microphone in the middle of the studio. He would set it up and make the band run around it in a circle, scream, make noises and bang on drums. “The deal was that we would make this swirling kind of cacophony and we got really carried away”, Taylor enthuses, “everyone just kind of unravelled. We were going so crazy and just landed laughing on the floor.”

The producer transformed the essence of this sound and made sure it could provide the sonic background on ‘Vogue’, the opening track of the album. “Shawn turned that noise into the most kind of beautiful sound on the album, and he worked with this really angelic chord of the song. I couldn’t believe that we just turned that energy into something so beautiful, but not just that, it was such an unexpected experience, and what it felt like to be in there making the record together.”

Inspired and innovative ways of thinking filtered through every aspect of the studio work, and some of these came from sources other than music. The band would seek inspiration from visual art and film in order to optimise their own creativity. Studying a particular painting or film would form the backdrop for creating and recording music. “We even edited a song to a film. For one of the songs we kept this clip from a film. We were unsure what the structure should be, and we were like ‘how about we edit it to this film?’ You know, just wild stuff like that”, says Taylor.

Remarkably, Local Natives have been around for about eighteen years. If this seems like a long time in the music industry, for the longest serving band members, the benefits of this longevity is most apparent when it comes to playing and making music. The friendship, trust and confidence established supported the making of ‘Violet Street’.

“We were kids that grew up playing together and doing it for so long we really wanted to capture that on this record in a way that we hadn’t done before, and we were just able to do that by being in that space together”, Taylor insists. “In a way it felt like when we were writing our first record, it was a similar energy. It was just super-spontaneous, working off each other and we re-captured that feeling, it was something we wanted to go back to in making this album.”

The record also took on dark atmospherics resembling the sound of LA during the 1970s with elements of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tusk’, a record that represents the British-American band’s darkest period, but Local Natives let this record influence ‘Violet Street’. ‘Café Amarillo’ is literally us just jamming loud”, declares Taylor. “We are usually meticulous, everything is orchestrated but we really threw most of that out the window. I think on that track you can probably hear that the most, it is more improvisational.”

Local Natives continue to let harmonies and good songwriting be the driving forces in their music. Sometimes, either Taylor Rice, or his band mates Kelcey Ayer or Ryan Hahn initiate the process and bring ideas to the table. But the default, chosen approach is one of collaboration with each band member skipping in with ideas and contributions.

The song ‘Someday Now’ takes inspiration from Marvin Gaye. But influences reach far and wide, “I am a big fan of Sufjan Stevens”, says Taylor. “He was a huge influence on me, he inspired my songwriting and lyrics and some of my more emotional songs are influenced by him. But I’d say Fleetwood Mac was a touch point for us for this album.”

They enjoy creating vocal harmonies. When songs like ‘Café Amarillo’ and Garden of Elysian’ are made they sit down at a piano, or with an acoustic guitar, and just start singing the melody. Immediately, without talking to or briefing each other, everybody finds their own, unique vocal place. There is a deep-rooted understanding of how their voices fit together.

“It’s pretty good. It’s physical and almost primary for us”, explains Taylor. ”I don’t even think we are thinking of influences when we are writing the harmonies, but definitely for melody and lyrics. I’m sure you can pull some out from there.”

Regardless of how much they enjoy the recording process and working in the studio, playing live is just as important. Having spent some years coming off stage only to “count” their “mistakes”, they have learnt to target what has now become the main focus of their attention.

“What’s primary for our performances is the emotional connection between us playing and the audience, and that matters so much more than anything else”, says Taylor. “I think that this record is going to tap into that. I am very interested to see how that plays out for us on this tour.”

It is with a view to embracing change, breaking down any counterproductive patterns like the year cycle of recording, touring and so maintaining a work-life balance is a priority. Taylor got married last year, and LA life is something he relishes.

“I have all these amazing communities of friends. Community is something that is super-important to me, and we are together on more than a weekly basis. I participate in group mediation with some of my friends once a week. Things like relationships and people are important. We have all got hobbies and that’s the most important thing, if I have just come off a tour, then I want to have a pool party at my house.”

Right now the band’s focus is going to remain on ‘Violet Street’ for some time but Taylor would like to be free to adapt and change the way they tour and make music, “It is this gargantuan full year cycle, it’s very intense”, he says. “We made this record for a year, poured ourselves into it non-stop, and we play hundreds of shows, both those sides are great but the cycle is old-school and unnecessary.”

“It doesn’t have to be this lopsided”, he says. “We have a bunch of songs that we didn’t finish and things we worked on with Shawn. Just even being in that kind of mindset is different from how it’s been for us in the past. I’d say that’s our biggest goal for the next chapter of how Local Natives works.”

'Violet Street' is out now.

Words: Susan Hansen // @SusanHansen3

Photo Credit: Drew Escriva

