This Is Who Will Win The BRIT Awards 2019

Or something like that. Whatever your opinion on its merits, the BRIT Awards is an enormous platform, and it capable of conjuring up some incredible cultural moments.

Just look at last year's instalment: Liam Gallagher bellowing out 'Live Forever' as a tribute to those murdered in the Manchester Arena attack, and Stormzy winning two awards, shouting out Grenfell, and shattering the glass ceiling forever.

After those tumultuous events the BRIT Awards 2019 has a lot to live up to, and - if we're honest - it's not set to make history.

That said, it's always worth checking out - so here's who we think will bring home the trophies in 2019...

British Album Of The Year

There are deserving titles here - Jorja Smith’s sleek, soulful and self-assured debut, ‘Lost & Found’, for example, or George Ezra’s ‘Staying At Tamara’s’ made Number 2 in the Official Charts’ End Of Year Album Chart Top 100 2018 (pipped to the post by ‘The Greatest Showman’ motion picture cast recording, make of that what you will…) - but our money’s on the record that caused the biggest stir.

‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ saw The 1975 tackle sex, social media and the state of the nation, winning over (often reluctant) fans and critics of all stripes in the process.

We’re pretty sure Matty knows how to deliver a killer acceptance speech too…

Full nominations...

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

British Female Solo Artist

There’s only one woman for us in this category: Jorja Smith. The Midlands-born singer-songwriter has been taking UK R&B to a global stage, and even to the silver screen – with ‘I Am’ on Kendrick’s Black Panther soundtrack, which she apparently penned in just four hours.

Last year she picked up the Brit Critics' Choice Award (previous winners include Adele, Florence and the Machine, Sam Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man) as well as releasing her stunning debut ‘Lost & Found’, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Having just announced a joint US tour with Kali Uchis - another innovative pop heavyweight-in-the-making - Jorja’s one of the reasons we’re excited about UK music right now.

Full nominations...

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British Male Solo Artist

While Aphex Twin is undoubtedly a British trailblazer, turning electronic music inside out over the course of his now decades-long career, and George Ezra put out one of 2018s’s best-selling albums, we’re here for one man and one man only: Giggs.

The South London rapper is among the UK’s finest and most versatile MCs, featuring on tracks by everyone from Lily Allen to AJ Tracey, and he’s days away from dropping his first studio album since 2016’s ‘Landlord’. ‘Big Bad’ has been trailed with some pretty special visuals as well as a features list that showcases his multifaceted approach to rap music: Ghetts, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Swizz Beatz.

We reckon Giggs’ acceptance speech on his home turf of South London would be pretty big and bad, too.

Full nominations...

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British Group

This one should be a lot closer than you might think. After all, one of these groups has shattered audience expectations, delivering a ground-breaking album and a jaw-dropping live show. Still, we don’t think Little Mix will take home the trophy itself, merely the trophy in our hearts.

No, we reckon The 1975 will claim Best British Group. A tidal wave of critical praise, international success, and a stomping live show mean that Matty Healy should be ascending the podium.

What will happen next, though, is a little harder to predict. Chaos? A political statement? A shout out to his mum? All three? It should definitely be worth watching.

Full nominations...

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British Breakthrough Act

As one of just two awards open to the public vote, our money’s on Jorja Smith here. Not just devoted fans but a huge social media following - 1.8 million on Instagram and 261,000 on Twitter - and international fame could add up to the singer-songwriter sweeping the board with online votes.

Just look at the shock BRIT win for Belle And Sebastian in 1999, an early example of an online fan base tipping the scales: B&S beat the likes of far bigger (and far poppier) names like 5ive, Another Level and Steps, shocking the audience and even leading to cries of “fix”.

We think the true breakthrough, though, has been that of IDLES. The riotous Bristol rockers went from almost-unheard-ofs in the mainstream, to independently releasing an LP that was equal parts personal and political, to hitting the top five in the album charts. The Bristol boys did good: we’d love to see them get their props.

Full nominations...

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

Critics' Choice Winner: Sam Fender

British Single

The pure and simple reason Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa should win this is that ‘One Kiss’ is hands down the Best British Pop Song of the past 12 months.

Sure, people come close – Jess Glynne and Anne-Marie, both of whom gain nominations – and some would point to Tom Walker’s astute, sync-friendly songwriting. But, realistically, ‘One Kiss’ is in a league of its own. Scorching production that is rooted in house but explicitly pop, and perhaps Dua’s most sensual, suggestive, and attitude-laden vocal to date, it’s a supreme pop package.

It would be scandalous if this was overlooked.

Full nominations...

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

George Ezra - Shotgun

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There

RAMZ - Barking

Rudimental - These Days

Sigala and Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British Video

Ever since its revival in 2014 the Best British Video gong has been nominated by the fans. Which meant that ever since then it’s been the Unofficial One Direction Award, superseded by the Unofficial Harry Styles Award. 2019, though, features a rather more open platform.

As such, we think Little Mix stand a decent chance with their Nicki Minaj collaboration ‘Woman Like Me’. The reason? They have an absolute shit-tonne of fans. Also, it’s an absolute bop, and comes equipped with a killer video.

Plus, Little Mix honestly deserve all the awards in the game, and since we didn’t give them a nod elsewhere, they’re getting it here.

Full nominations...

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Rita Ora - Let Me Love You

Rudimental - These Days

International Male Solo

It’s hard to imagine Drake not walking away with this one - Drizzy’s shiny international appeal seems unwavering, and he was the most-streamed artist in the US last year - but we’d love to see Kamasi Washington pick it up.

At a moment when jazz is arguably one of the most electrifying and inventive genres here in the UK, drawing on and fusing with everything from grime to Afro-beats, the high priest innovator of the rap-jazz crossover - whose 2018 LP 'Heaven And Earth' wrapped up funk, soul and samba into the heady mix - definitely deserves a trophy or two.

Artist Full nominations...

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Female Solo Artist

All the emotional, creative, and commercial capital is riding on Ariana Grande scooping this trophy.

She’s released an incredibly successful album, neatly sidestepped the enormous success of ‘Sweetener’, and she’s had to deal with terrorism, suicide, and unbelievable tabloid pressure. That she’s done so with so much grace speaks volumes, both about her strength of character and her raw determination.

So: this is Ariana’s award. Who will she thank? How will she thank them? Her speech could be one of the night’s most emotional.

Full nominations...

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

International Group

Let’s be honest: this one is wide open. Brockhampton could well win it, but the world’s hardest working boy band has had a haphazard 12 months. First Aid Kit are wonderful but surely won’t win, while Twenty One Pilots are arguably too rock for the BRITs.

So it looks like a straight fight between some American icons. Nile Rodgers ft. CHIC released a collaboration heavy new album – much of it recorded in the UK – while Beyonce and Jay-Z brought down the curtain on a tumultuous period in their relationship with a well-received album and a huge stadium tour.

As much as we’re rooting for the disco kingpin, The Carters could be adding a BRIT to their mantelpiece by 10pm.

Full nominations...

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

