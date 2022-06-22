These Five Life-Hacks Will Change Your Glastonbury Experience Forever

It’s been three long, gruelling years since the last full-blown Glasto… honestly, how have we managed?! Looping iconic Pyramid and John Peel stage performances has been its own brand of torture, basking in the iconic singalongs of yesteryear, waiting for the next time those stages will be graced again… and finally (FINALLY) it’s time. The resurrection of Glastonbury is a glorious milestone for live music and, we don’t know about you, but we’re more than ready for this triumphant return.

This year is set to be a scorcher, boasting the likes of Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Foals and Megan Thee Stallion headlining their respective stages. Further down the line-up we’re going to be blessed with some equally as exciting performances across all genres, with Koffee, Yard Act, Wet Leg, Squid, and so many more. The line-up is filled to the brim with fresh talent, guaranteed to wow audiences young and old.

However, when it comes to Worthy Farm, there’s one thing to bear in mind: Glastonbury is more than just a music festival. While the line-up is always extraordinary, that’s only the half of it. There is an entire world to explore - many argue you can have an amazing time at Glastonbury without even seeing single act.

While we definitely advise festival-goers to catch some of the amazing line-up, we’re here to remind you that the music isn’t where the fun ends. We thought we’d give you some sneaky insight into the fun you could be having - we’re talking hot-spots to check out, hydration 101, as well as some advice to keep your mind at ease!

So, without further ado, here are five little things to consider to make sure that your festival experience is as magical as possible…

The site is massive. MASSIVE.

The sheer size of the festival grounds are impossible to comprehend until you get there - and when we tell you Glastonbury is big, we mean that it is capital ‘B’ Big. If you set yourself up to run between stages after every act, you’re going to be running around quite a bit.

Yes, the long distance sprinting may be great for your calves, but you will probably be left feeling pretty worn down. The line-up is amazing, but don’t wear yourself thin. Cut back on the acts and prioritise the experience!

There’s a entire world beyond the music.

If you make sure to save your energy in the day time, you’ll also be able to spend some time wandering round in the evening. No two people will ever have the same Glastonbury experience - why, might you ask? Well, the site is so bloody big that every area feels like it’s own world!

There’s an overwhelming amount to do, and no two evenings will ever be the same. From the underground piano amphitheatre, to waterfalls that disguise secret bars, to the endless microvenues hidden behind doors in the Shangri-La region, there’s no guarantee where the evening could lead. So try to put off that much-beloved early night at least once, go on!

50p Tea Tent! - near Stone Circle and Greenfields

Yes, there is 50p tea on offer! The Tiny Tea Tent is here to bless your groggy mornings with a tasty brew. This is perhaps the most important tip we could provide you with - and you’re welcome. You’ll find it on a stretch on the way to the Stone Circle and Greenfields area… so go and treat yourself!

Squirty Squash!

This is less Glasto-specific, but do not underestimate the power of a tiny squirty squash. Honestly, the decision to squish squash into such a compact little capsule - genius. Put that bad boy right in your bum bag and it will save your weekend. Want some water but find that transparent liquid flavourless and bland? Summer Fruits is here to save the day.

And it also doubles as a fabulous mixer; no longer do you need to lug litres of lemonade onto the festival grounds, just go and fill up a cup with your spirit of choice, a healthy glug of water, and squeeze your flavour in! Life changing!

Second Hand Phones

While this may be a bit more of a serious tip, it’s important nonetheless! Tech can cost a LOT nowadays, so bringing along an old or second hand phone is a great way to keep your mind at ease. Really old flip phones also have unbelievable battery life, so can often be more convenient when you’re camping out without any access to electricity. And, if you’re wanting photos, even the combination of an old Nokia brick phone and a digital camera is still less of a financial loss than the ridiculous price tags on smartphones nowadays.

Plus, if you decide to take along a film camera, the extra perk of waiting for your photos to be processed adds another layer of excitement - definitely more memorable than snapping 700 photos on your iPhone.

Words: Emily Swingle

