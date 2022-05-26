"There's A Time And Place For Certain Records" Krystal Klear Interviewed

The last few years have been quite the whirlwind for Declan Lennon, best known for his electronic music productions under the moniker, Krystal Klear. In 2018 his euphoric hit single ‘Neutron Dance’ exploded across dance floors worldwide, propelling the artists career to newfound heights. However, with such a breakout track came a level of expectation and the potential to be pigeonholed to a specific sound in the long run. In the time since, the artist has been on a mission to go against exactly that, releasing a string of EPs that were ever-changing, jumping between house, nu-disco, and EBM, whilst maintaining instantly recognisable traits. His most recent four track record arrived last month in the form of ‘Connect EP’, a project that channelled French touch in a manner only Krystal Klear can.

‘Neutron Dance’ arrived at a time when Declan was an established figure in the club scene across London and Manchester, whilst running his own label, Cold Tonic. Although he’d spent years trying to find his way onto Gerd Janson’s Running Back records. That single became the catalyst in grabbing the German’s attention, and it’s been his musical home ever since. However, between them both, they were shocked at the reaction to the track and the EP. “I learnt a big lesson after The Division EP. ‘Shockzoid’ which was originally the prized demo on that pack, never saw the light of day. ‘Moonshake Miner’ was the same.” Dec proclaims: “There’s a time and place for certain records. Certain things come out at the right time. It’s a hindsight thing, you never realise until the time has passed.”

Although Declan was under no illusion, he knew Neutron Dance was a good track, but the expectation was never there for it reach the heights that it did. The tracks nostalgic synths and euphoric drops showcased how the artist takes inspiration from the past, particularly of influential venues like New York’s Paradise Garage and Manchester’s Hacienda. But in the aftermath, Dec noticed that, perhaps by chance, Neutron Dance almost became viewed as the recipe for a ‘hit’. “It became the catalyst for a lot of people making the same sounding records. Suddenly I’d started seeing people trying to make pseudo italo stuff and it was fun for a while, but it still blew my mind how much of it was being made and released.” The artist states: “I don’t take that as in I had anything to do with that, there’s been guys for years making music that sounds like my stuff for sure, it just so happened that Neutron Dance flew off the shelves.”

Such a statement was often said to Declan from inside the music industry as well: “You know what you have to do now, make Neutron Dance two.” Perhaps almost instinctively Euphoric Dreams followed, a track the artist states as being one of his favourites, and one that certainly fit within the same sonic parameters. But soon after Declan chose to move in a direction he felt more comfortable and one that would give his career more longevity. The Cyclia series followed which showed a darker side to the artist, one that turned towards elements of techno and EBM and did wonders to dishevelling expectations placed upon him. “I was in a position where I didn’t need to follow that sound. Maybe I could have, I might have made more money. More gigs. But that’s not how my mind works.” Declan describes: “It’s always been a detriment to my career because I hate getting pigeonholed. So, I’m always trying to fight what people are saying about me.”

Then, just as the artist had built up a wave of momentum, the pandemic hit, effectively hitting the reset button. Dec’s someone who creates dance music by taking inspiration from clubs and dance floors themselves, so the removal of those space made the creative process feel somewhat alien. His track ‘Piano Banana’ came out amid the pandemic, and despite its huge radio popularity, it never quite had the opportunity to wreak havoc in its rightful home. It was at this time that Declan turned his attention to his latest project, ‘Connect EP’ a piece of music inspired by the sudden change from being insular and alone, to the world opening up again and the with the idea of re-connecting to an audience that had been lost for so long.

The artist's latest four track offering shows his sound developing further, channelling emotion beyond euphoria, with an essence of sadness prevalent. It’s a trait that’s a key component to his creative process, as he explains: “My goal in music is to make the hairs on my neck stand up. It’s to make me feel like I want to cry and laugh at the same time. I want that feeling of ‘Oh my God.’” Take for example ‘Our Signal’, a song created the day after his partner had broken up with him on his birthday. It’s a beautiful dance track that’s stripped back, deeply atmospheric and at the point of explosion makes you want to hug the closest person to you, it’s already caused more than one dance floor to shed a few tears. “I wanted to make a record that would always remind me about how I was feeling at that moment. It was really rough. I played those two chords, and I was like that’s all this needs.” Declan states: “Once I heard those I thought of ‘Forever Mona’, ‘Missing You’ by Larry Heard, I just went into my mental rolodex of great romantic house records. I think I’m good at getting what I’m feeling out onto the keyboard. I spent 30 minutes constructing the melody. It’s been really fulfilling seeing that people like it, when you put a song like that on a record you expect it to be the dud.”

Inspiration also arrived from the time he spent in Paris during the Summer and Fall of last year. The essence of French dance music often found its way into the studio, giving birth to the likes of ‘Paris Metro’ and ‘Mega Chords’. The result was a Krystal Klear take on the French touch, and a devotion to a city and style of music that he truly admires. “I make a lot of heavy stuff, but it never gets released, because I guess just naturally, the material that sits more in the uplifting palette gets chosen by Gerd and my manager. I had to fight to get Paris Metro on the EP.” Declan proclaims: “I wanted to make a real French sounding dance record, in my style at least. The tip of the hat was including ‘Paris Metro’. Mega chords again sounds like all those greats, Alan Braxe, Fred Falke, Roulé.”

'Connect' EP sees the artist take the largest step to date from the music he’s released in the past. Much of that of course stems from the aftermath of the pandemic and spending so long producing whilst being outside of his comfort zone. Another impact came from the close relationship he shares with Gerd, who heavily curated the record, at times selecting tracks that Declan wouldn’t have been so inclined to release. The final piece however was the central focus he placed on stripping back his music, making subtle changes, like using different drums, overall, it was a focussed effort to create something new. “Before my records had seven or eight contributing factors to perhaps knowing I made that piece. That’s ambitious for me to say, but at least I would notice.” Declan explains: “Now I’m trying to refine it to just three things that glue it together. This record is that to me. It’s a little less my previous identity, but there’s still enough in it to know it’s me.”

That step away and notable development is a long-term vision of Declan’s and one he’s consistently maintained throughout his career. At Running Back he’s found a humble home and one that’s play a key role on keeping him focussed on the task at hand. He looks back at the surreal opportunities that were thrown at him post ‘Neutron Dance’, many of which he passed on, citing a focus on organic growth. That’s something we’ve seen with each release that’s followed, and on ‘Connect’ EP it’s peaked, and we can only wonder what Declan will deliver next. “I want to set up a platform for myself musically that gives me a wider span to do what I want to do in the future.” He states, “I’ve already got tracks that I know I’m going to release over the few years. I do believe in a slow evolution of an artist, that’s my goal, to move slowly but surely throughout what I’m trying to do in this musical sphere.”

The artist chose to add an extra layer to the EP with the creation of a photography book, showcasing images he’s collated over the years. It’s a project that led to the EP’s artwork and gives a unique insight into how the artist works. Declan reiterates just how visually led he is as a creative, citing how much of the music he creates originates from a visual starting point. Driven by a will to create a piece of music that would fit the scene of that visual. It’s a very interesting concept that carries across every aspect of his creative process, as he shows me drawings of how each segment of the song should change and appear to the listener. “Synthesia plays into my musical process, finding the balance between the colours and shapes that appear. For me, making music is a bit like musical Tetris. If I feel like a section of a song is missing something, it’s usually because I see something in my head that’s not getting it there.” Declan describes, “I’ve always been obsessed with balance and layouts. Stuff I really like to look at. It’s an attempt to start another element of my creativity.”

Now, Declan’s music has gained millions of streams across the globe, an incredible feat for an artist in the underground music scene. Far from gaining an ego from such an accolade, he feels humbled that anyone at all manages to stumble across his material in the minefield that is streaming services. Especially as he tries to stay off social media as much as possible to save his mental health. Much has changed in the music world since he started releasing records 10 years ago and both social media and streaming have become an integral part of an artist’s identity. “It can be quite disheartening putting your blood, sweat and tears into a record and because of the world we live in now, it doesn’t get heard by your audience. I’m just grateful it gets heard.” The artist proclaims, “If you haven’t got tactile social media presence, your kind of up against the powers that be with Spotify. At the end of the day, it’s the industry we’re in.”

With ‘Connect EP’ we see Declan spread his creative wings and showcase a level of confidence within his ability to traverse genre’s and still be successful. The manner in which he ventures into the world of French touch and still makes it sounds like a Krystal Klear record feels effortless and yet the results are as explosive as ever. With the project’s accompanying photography book, the EP feels more personal, and the insight behind the scenes feels invaluable. Above all this project looks to be the steppingstone towards further experimentation and a sound that can never quite be defined.

'Connect' EP is out now.

Words: Jake Wright

