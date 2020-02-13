"The UK Scene Right Now Is Booming!" Abra Cadabra Interviewed

It’s been quite the year for Abra Cadabra. After releasing an R&B tape at the start of the year, he then brought out a succession of singles that made a statement on the UK rap scene during 2020. To top things off, Abra was nominated for a MOBO before releasing his mixtape ‘Product Of My Environment’. Clash had the opportunity to call one of Tottenham’s finest to reflect on the past year.

Abra comes across as calm and collected over the phone. “This lockdown ting didn’t really affect me, I just stay in my yard anyway, I don’t go nowhere”. Staying at home has worked - the artist has upped his work-rate over the past year, and it’s easy to see the outcome.

- - -

- - -

His latest release ‘Product Of My Environment’ is a full body of work, with 14 tracks full of raw emotions and different styles that we haven’t previously heard from the artist. Compared to the EP brought out in March ‘LOL (Love or Lust)’ there’s quite a variance of tracks, he states. “Yeah - ‘LOL’ had more of a focus on the feelings, but on this new tape, of course I had to cover more of the different styles”.

Abra plays down the achievements of the mixtape, which shows the artist at his most versatile; there’s a range of features on show, including some stellar names. ”I got Krept, Konan, Dappy, Kush and more. They were the perfect features for the tape to be honest. Those are the guys that I’m musically in tune with right now”.

Though there must be frustrations to not be able to play his tracks out live, it hasn’t affected Abra so much. He explains: “You know what it is, I’ve felt like this already, because I had police sanctions on my shows in the past''.

Sadly, the London Metropolitan are still interfering with Abra's work. The YouTube video for his biggest hit this year, the MOBO nominated 'On Deck' was taken down from YouTube. Although he didn’t win best song this year at the MOBOs, he was happy to even be nominated. “I didn’t expect that. I’m not really focused on that, it’s just a blessing to be nominated. I’m thinking about working hard over the next year and getting nominated for the next one too.”

- - -

- - -

It felt like things went quiet for a little while for Abra Cadabra - but this year has been huge. he insists. “I thank God because when I look back at the position I was in not too long ago - it’s a mad blessing to be where I am”. Abra goes on to mention that it was always his intention to get back to this level in 2020. “I planned to do, but not like this. I was just dropping the singles and then yeah there started to be a few and then I thought; we got to pattern up a mixtape now”.

We then talk about the current UK rap scene, with it being in such a healthy place and so much good music coming out at the moment. Abra agrees: “Yeah for sure - it’s madder than when I first stepped foot in the scene. It’s way crazier. Things have gotten bigger. It’s more recognised worldwide. The UK scene right now is booming!”

Abra Cadabra is back and fully focused on his goals and it’s great to see. The rapper is already looking ahead, he says: “the album will be coming out next year. I’m working on it now”. After bringing out a full-bodied piece of work like 'Product Of My Environment', we can only look forward to what Abra Cadabra has coming up, next year it looks like he’ll have the whole of the UK on deck.

- - -

- - -

'Demo: A Product From My Environment' is out now.

Words: Joe Hale // @jalewrites

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.