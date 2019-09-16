The Teskey Brothers Rifle Through The Motown Crates

The Teskey Brothers are steeped in classic soul.

The Australian group know their influences, having spent their lives absorbing the Sounds Of Young America.

Lead singer Josh Teskey’s voice has a sharply defined emotional pull, demonstrating a love for Sam Cooke and Otis Redding while also supplying real originality.

Second album ‘Run Home Slow’ is out now, with The Teskey Brothers recently playing a packed out London show.

Returning in the opening weeks of 2020, Clash sat down with the band to pick through the Motown crates - get ready for some absolute classics...

- - -

Marvin Gaye - 'What’s Going On'



It wouldn’t be a Motown list without Marvin Gaye. As a bass player Motown is a very important influence and this album has some of James Jamerson’s finest lines. In my opinion, the album is flawless from start to finish.

It was groundbreaking at the time and still feels, both politically and musically, so relevant today. It captures the essence of an era.

- - -

Gladys Knight and The Pips - 'Everybody Needs Love'



Another great Motown classic from start to finish. So smooth with amazing and intricate arrangements, yet keeps a raw and spontaneous feel. Tone for days, great pop songs, feel good soul music.

- - -

Rick James - 'Street Songs'



Obviously the Motown sound is synonymous with the 60’s and 70’s era, but this is a great example of Motown’s later 80’s releases. This album is all out funk, undeniable grooves and great songs.

- - -

Marvin Gaye - 'Here My Dear'



This was released on a subsidiary of Motown called Tamla records. I don’t know if it still qualifies but it should. It’s one of my favourite albums of all time. It’s a masterpiece.

This is soul music’s 'Dark Side Of The Moon', a concept album which is meticulously crafted and dense with lyrical and harmonic arrangement. I’m still discovering things on every listen.

- - -

Stevie Wonder - 'Songs In The Key Of Life'



Another Tamla/Motown release. This album is a must for any vinyl enthusiast and a great example of Motown's 70s era. I like this one because it has something for everyone.

Across four sides there are so many great songs, everyone has a favourite. This album influenced a lot of modern soul music and really set a benchmark for the genre.

- - -

Catch The Teskey Brothers at the following shows:

January

21 Bristol Trinity

22 Brighton Concorde 2

23 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

25 Dublin Whelan’s

26 Manchester Gorilla

27 Glasgow Saint Luke’s

28 Birmingham 02 Institute 2

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.