The Sounds That Inspire Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Gabriel Garzón-Montano has never wanted his art to stay in one place.

A true multi-hyphenate, his work darts from one space to the next, merging remarkably disparate elements into a unique, vivid whole.

New album 'Agüita' is out now, a song cycle that dares to be different, the expression of a songwriter who taps into nuance, and excels at contouring varying aspects of sound.

A project that lingers in the memory, Gabriel has just shared a new remix of 'Mira My Look', one that finds half.cool re-working the original.

Gabriel Garzón-Montano comments...

"half.cool did the beat on the album. They went crazy with this remix. Andrekza is too funky. The way she vocalizes tickles my ankle bone. She added a gorgeous verse. I was like a little kid in the studio watching her process and started scribbling an alternate verse for the ending. Andrekza’s energy in the studio is a gift. Confidence and love."

Clash took a moment to catch up with Gabriel Garzón-Montano and explore his Influences...

Lil Wayne - 'A Milli'

Don’t go in her garden and don’t smell her flowers.

Prince - 'Adore'

P is flexing here. The song. The vocal performance. The through composed arrangement. The virtuosity. The way this track opens up at the end into a heavenly orgasm... it’s a masterpiece.

OutKast - 'Liberation'

P-funk group vocals in my childhood. The luckyness of having these accompany me through my pubescent transitions! These marked me. A new style of octave doubling and bringing church music to hip-hop.

Biggie Smalls - 'Unbelievable'

earth. Balanc3. POCKET. Love.

The Beatles - 'Happiness Is A Warm Gun'

John’s melody and his voice. It brings me to tears. This music meets my needs in a compassionate way.

'Agüita' is out now.

Photo Credit: Jack McKain

