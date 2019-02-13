The Rhythm Method Pick Out Some Moshi Moshi Classics

20 years is a lifetime in the music industry, with the past two decades witnessing the rise (and fall) of downloading, the emergence of streaming, the vinyl resurgence, and so much more.

The way we listen changes on a daily basis, but there are a few constants in our lives, tastemakers we return to frequently.

Moshi Moshi have weathered time and tide, with the London imprint continually releasing challenging, fascinating, pop-leaning music.

Turning 20 with nary a wrinkle in sight, Moshi Moshi will toast their anniversary with new releases, live events, and even a special brewed selection of beer.

The Rhythm Method have a close association with the imprint, and Clash invited the duo to rifle through Moshi Moshi's back catalogue...

Flamingods - 'Mixed Blessings'



A locomotive rhythmic trip of a song, like any trip it can go either way.

Spectrals - 'I Ran With Love But Couldn't Keep Up'



Loved this at the time, think Mac DeMarco owes him one.

Tom Vek - 'Nothing But Green Lights'



Being indie boys in the mid-noughties, this is crucial to the "Thames beat” sound.

Benin City - 'Bus'



I'm not sure anyone has captured London in song quite this well in decades.

Du Blonde - 'Angel'



This song makes me feel bad for being a man, which I appreciate.

Hot Chip - 'The Beach Party'



It's cool music made by inherently uncool people. That charm never goes away.

Wesley Gonzalez - 'Come Through And See Me'



Loved Let's Wrestle back in the day, now love what he's doing now. The video for this track is a work of genius.

New compilation '20 Years Of Moshi Moshi' is out now.

