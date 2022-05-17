The Cavemen Tap Into Highlife's Therapeutic Abilities

Highlife is a source for positivity in the world.

One of West Africa's most potent musical exports, it blends sumptuous vocals with guitar lines that remain etched in your mind for years to come.

A style that often overhauls itself, Highlife is being pushed into a new era by The Cavemen.

A sibling duo from Lagos, their debut album 'Roots' was recorded in their living room, and it proved to be a unique balm for worried minds.

Incredible musicians, The Cavemen was picked to be part of the Fender Next programme, selected to be amongst 25 artists around the globe who will receive Fender gear, 360 marketing support, and more.

Kicking this off, the pair kindly agreed to craft a playlist of Highlife inspirations, focussing on some of the best new voices out there right now.

The Cavemen tell Clash...

The inspiration for this playlist is Highlife as a therapy for change and community. It's fulfilling to be part of the highlife scene right now, combining the sounds with our lived experiences, it's truly magical. We wanted the playlist to reflect that as well as how many great new highlife artists there are out there right now - our current favourite is Santrofi.

We've got more music and content and more caviness to come in 2022! We also plan to have a UK, US and Canadian tour in Q4 of 2022. Taking the cavy music everywhere and beyond.

The perfect soundtrack for this May afternoon, you can dive in below.