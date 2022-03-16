Thank God For Independence: Nice Swan Records Profiled

British music would be an extremely dull affair if it wasn’t for independent labels. In their absence, only corporatized faux-music made to sell would be spoon-fed to us through constant radio play and 10 different multicoloured LPs of the same album, rendering creativity and originality null and void. OK, OK that’s an exaggeration - I love a lot of major label music, but it doesn’t have that special feeling of connection running through it. Independent labels ensure the beauty in music’s creativity and artistry is kept alive, building bridges between fresh, creative and their deserved success. One label that has absolutely mastered this concept, in the process becoming one of the UK’s most reputable, is North West based Nice Swan Records.

Founded in 2016 by good friends Pete Heywoode and Alex Edwards, their platform for discovering and nurturing fresh talent soon attracted widespread recognition, with the label’s original signings such as the likes of Sports Team, FUR, Pip Blom and Hotel Lux gaining rapid momentum at an impressive rate. In the label’s life of just under six years, they’ve signed 23 artists and worked on more than 80 releases. Current artists gaining momentum on Nice Swan’s roster include English Teacher, Mandrake Handshake, Courting, and Malady to name a few.

- - -

- - -

Founder Pete Heywoode is no stranger to running indie record labels - before forming Nice Swan with Alex Edwards, Pete ran the indie label RIP Records, most notable for overseeing the first release from the renowned Stockport band Blossoms back in 2014. Alex worked for a few major labels as a scout prior to forming Nice Swan. “Alex came to me with the name Nice Swan,” says founder Pete Heywoode, “he was ready to go solo and it was a perfect partnership. I had experience running indie labels and Alex had a good ear for new bands that do well, so we came together that way.”

The label’s first signing in 2016 was the now split-up band Dead Pretties who later signed to Fiction Records and Warner Music. Despite the band being no more, Nice Swan set up a bright future for the band members, with drummer Ben Firth now playing with Nice Swan act FEET and lead singer Jacob Slater becoming solo act Wunderhorse and an actor, playing a part in Danny Boyle’s upcoming Sex Pistols biopic.

Shortly after, Nice Swan signed Sports Team, a band now solidified near the top of most UK festival line-ups with a chart-smashing debut album under their belts. Sports Team’s success was a clear sign that Nice Swan Records were destined to introduce exceptional musical talent to the airwaves, and the talent that followed proved this to be true.

Nice Swan have recently released their first compilation album: Nice Swan Introduces Volume I. Available as a 12” vinyl from their store, the 10-track compilation highlights 10 artists currently signed to Nice Swan that are proving their brilliance. The beauty of the compilation, and the label, is that each track on the vinyl sounds completely unique to another. “All the decisions we make are purely me and Alex,” continues Pete, “and we’ve both got to love it. In terms of the sound, we don’t have a particular set of rules or sound we define ourselves by, one of the things we used to say is ‘no bullshit, just good tunes.’ If we both really love it, we go for it. That’s our only criteria for sound.”

“I think for me, this compilation is less about what it shows about the label, but more about the time. At the beginning of the first lockdown, we realised a lot of major artists were going to postpone releases because they couldn’t tour, and as a result of that there was an opportunity for new and younger artists to get coverage. We wanted to set up this series to shine a light on new acts that people were willing to listen to, write about and play on the radio when there were fewer releases from the artists that usually dominate. The compilation is a sign of the time, and when we move onto the next volume, it’ll be different again.” Nice Swan already have at least five new artists signed for a second volume of the Nice Swan Introduces series.

For up-and-coming artists, indie labels set the paths for their career to progress and create a gateway to the wider world of the music industry. For Nice Swan Records act English Teacher, the label has paved their path to wider recognition in the industry. Formed in 2018, English Teacher began playing locally and released a couple of self-released singles. Thanks to Nice Swan, they’re now gigging up and down the country and are set to release their debut EP ‘Polyawkward’ in April. The band’s fuzzy guitar riffs and upfront lyrics have gained the love of many new fans.

“After putting out those two singles,” says Lily Fontaine (English Teacher’s frontwoman). “I received an email from Alex saying he liked our stuff and wanted to introduce us to the label. I hadn’t heard of them, but I’d heard of some bands already on the label like Sports Team and Courting. It was so exciting, because at that stage you want people in the industry to rate what you do. It was a massive confidence booster for sure.”

- - -

- - -

Courting, the aforementioned band by Lily with their idiosyncratic lyrics, were an earlier signing on Nice Swan and gained traction following support slots with Sports Team. “Nice Swan approached us after we released our second single ‘Football’,” the band say, “and it was the perfect time as we had our next single ready to go. They helped us through making our EP and it felt great to have some support that early in our career. They’re great at choosing bands to support.” Without Nice Swan, courting states that they would be “hungry”, and that Nice Swan means “a lot, and we really have to thank them for helping us find our feet.”

One act already brewed through Nice Swan’s musical hot water is the dreamy Brighton band FUR, a band brimming with 70s nostalgia. After forming in Brighton, FUR was approached by label founder Alex after he saw them at a show. “We set up a meeting down in Brighton,” says vocalist Murray, “at a pub just round the corner from the house me and Josh (guitarist) lived in at the time. Alex came back to ours so we could play him a bunch of demos and he introduced us to Sports Team’s music with a ‘Winter Nets’ EP on vinyl. We listened to that and then that was it, we liked what they were about!”

After gaining popularity through Nice Swan, FUR have moved up the ranks and have now released their debut album ‘When You Walk Away’ on 777 Music. “Nice Swan were a great label for us,” continues Murray, “they helped us at such a crucial time to create something more substantial than a few singles which was an important step for us. They meant the start for us; it was our first label and that’s such a special thing.”

- - -

- - -

It's clear that Nice Swan offer a huge helping hand to new artists on the label. They can be taken from small local bands all the way to the top of festival line-ups, Sports Team probably being their most successful example. Whilst many of the artists have stated they couldn’t have built their audience without the labels help, founder Pete seems to think the artists have done it themselves: “Take Sports Team for example, they’re one of the hardest working bands I’ve ever known. They were touring relentlessly; they’re constantly drip-feeding new music and it just built over time. They’ve earnt that audience themselves. They built their reputation of being a great live band themselves, we can’t take any credit for that. We were just an early platform that helped them get their music out. It’s great to see.”

Pete and the artists on his label might be at a disagreement over who should get the credit for the band’s growing platforms, but both the artist and the label clearly go hand in hand. For Dutch artist Pip Blom, her tireless graft of self-releasing her own music wouldn’t have got her a radio slot on BBC 6 Music with Marc Riley. “All of a sudden, I got some emails from people asking me if we wanted to come and play a show,” says Pip Blom. “That’s when I franticly started looking for band members and the band Pip Blom was properly born.”

One of the emails she received after the radio play was from label founder Alex suggesting a team-up. “Everything felt so surreal back then,” Pip continues. “We were also asked around the same time by Surfer Blood to support them on their Europe tour so if I think back about those months, I just feel nothing else but pure enthusiasm and happiness. We met up with Alex in Manchester and he immediately started speaking German to us (and he’s very good at that). We felt a really good connection and the idea of releasing a double A-side single was born.”

Thank God for indie labels, eh? Nice Swan Records continue to gift us with brilliant new artists and releases capable of capturing people’s hearts. Sports Team, FUR and Pip Blom have been boosted to the top of festival slots and nearly gaining chart-topping albums thanks to Nice Swan, and it’s clear the most recent artists like English Teacher, Mandrake Handshake and Malady will follow this path. However, where would the label be without the artists? The answer is, nowhere. Nice Swan and its roster perfectly demonstrate the beauty of indie labels and new artists working hand in hand to deliver excellent music to those that crave it. Thanks to indie labels, the festival circuits are blooming with great talent, and artists without the advantages of major labels are reaching astonishingly high heights. Long may they reign.

- - -

- - -

Words: Kieran MacAdie

Photo Credit: Rhiannon Kane + Jamie Mourn

- - -