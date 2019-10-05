Tash LC's Top 10 Afro-Influenced Global Beats

London DJ Tash LC is seriously committed to the Afro-influenced sound she loves.

Through residencies at stations like Radio 1Xtra, Worldwide FM and Radar, she’s been bringing an innovative, eclectic mix of everything from Afro-jazz and Gqom music to audiences for the last few years.

Tash just got back from a European tour with Dawn Richard, and what with Boiler Room appearances under her belt too, the world is going to be hearing a lot more from her in future.

This love of all sounds Afro-influenced started early. “I guess it was subconsciously born from the sounds I heard growing up home which included a lot of UK Funky from my mum, dad, and sister which formed my love for drums and percussion,” Tash says. “For me, the African Diaspora is the most exciting place musically because there's so many genres and sounds that are native to North, South, East and West, and that constantly influence the rest of the world, with so much music and artists I'm yet to discover.”

And her job gives her a great platform with which to showcase the genres and sounds she discovers. “I love DJing so much because it allows me to share some of the incredible music I'm discovering on a daily basis, both in club and on radio,” Tash explains. “Also, for me as DJ/Host and not a producer, I find my role in serving as a voice for this genre-bending and super exciting music even more vital and one I definitely take seriously.”

As well as pioneering this sound, Tash works to open up the DJ and production side of the music industry to more women. This week she’s taking part in Red Bull Music’s Normal Not Novelty monthly workshop – offering aspiring female-identifying DJs, sound engineers, producers and vocalists from all musical styles and backgrounds the chance to meet and learn – alongside Bamz, producers KG and Marta Salogni, and drummer Valentina Magaletti.

“I think as women we should consistently be owning dancefloors and spaces all over the world but I also know first hand how terrifying the idea of being behind decks may seem and how intimidating these spaces can feel,” she says, “so I always take up any opportunities I get to teach and enable women to be bosses in a space which they may often feel unwelcomed into, and continue changing the face of the music industry.”

We caught up with Tash LC ahead of the Normal Not Novelty workshop to get her top Afro-influenced global beats.

- - -

Boris Reine-adelaide - ‘Dé Mo Kat Pawol’

One of my many Bandcamp discoveries – I don't know loads more about the artist at all but its heavy percussive Caribe funk vibes are so good!

- - -

Crystallmess - ‘Just Because This is A Funeral It Doesn't Mean We Can't Rave’

Crystallmess is an incredible French DJ/producer from Paris who pays homage to her Congolese roots in this incredible Coupé-Décalé [dance music originating from Côte d'Ivoire and the Ivorian diaspora in Paris] inspired beat.

- - -

STILL - Haile Selassie Is The Micro-Chip (NÍDIA Remix)

I'm obsessed with everything NÍDIA and the Príncipe Discos crew does. This one’s a NÍDIA remix of ‘Still’, the wobbly Lisbon bass compliments the vocals so perfectly. She's one of my biggest inspirations for sure; I'm such a fan girl.

- - -

Kelman Duran - ‘lento x katana 1’

This guy is incredible. I was lucky enough to have him on my 1Xtra show last month and we chatted about his upbringing in the Dominican Republic and the role that reggaeton plays in Latin American culture and the mainstream. This is one of my fave tracks from his latest album ‘13th Month’, which came out end of last year on bad gal Riobamba's Apocalipsis label. The whole record is unreal.

- - -

Batata Frita - ‘Puto Tito’

The latest release on Príncipe and 100% a new favourite. So many great tracks on here but this one might be my favourite, I love a good intro and this one is just hard from the off with mad chopped vocals and drops into this heavy batida riddim that just has to be pulled up. BANGING.

- - -

Motu - ‘Have To Know (ft Nico Lindsay)’

I love a likkle UK Funky beat with bars, and Motu from Roska Kicks & Snares is a wicked producer whose teamed up with my favourite MC Nico Lindsay on this unmistakably UK banga.

- - -

Lua Preta – ‘Noemi’

I highly rate this duo from Angola and Poland. They've recently released on Berlin's Man Recordings and I love how they're super fluid in their style, the lyrics are in Forro language, which is native to São Tomé and features Lua Preta member Ms Gia’s mother singing. Fits in so nicely in my sets as a transition track between BPMs.

(‘Noemi’ is not available as an individual track online so find Tash’s Lua Preta mix above)

- - -

Mina - ‘Meu Jeito (ft Lyzza)’

<a href="http://minamusicuk.bandcamp.com/album/flight-paths">Flight Paths by Mina</a>

My gal MINAAAAAA! She just dropped her debut album ‘Flight Paths’ on her Earth Kicks label and there's some super exciting collabs on there from Amaraae, Gafacci, 45diboss and this one from Brazillian/Dutch producer Lyzza, who’s killing it at the moment. I absolutely love the Portuguese vocals over the military style percussion, a firm fave for the foreseeable future.

- - -

FÜETE BILLETE – ‘JUGO'E PIÑA FT. ENÛMA (ZUTZUT RMX)’

Naafi from Mexico are a collective/label of ridiculously talented and interesting producers and DJs including Zutzut who recently released his ‘Club Edits & Bootlegs’ pack, full of mad Latin inspired mash-ups and remixes.

This one is full-on rave baile funk vibes [a genre from Rio de Janeiro, derived from Miami bass and gangsta rap] and properly slaps. Kinda reminds me of Badsista whose another one of my musical idols.

- - -

Duke - ‘Kula Kihindi Duke’

SINGELI TO THE WORLD. Tanzania's Duke brought out this insane self-titled album on Uganda's Nyege Nyege Tapes earlier this year and it features MCZO who was meant to be performing in with Duke this weekend in New York for Red Bull but they both sadly had their visas denied. This music deserves to be shared with the world and really can't be replicated anywhere else – f*** borders.

- - -

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man - ‘Shuga’

Naija meets JA on this one - a full-on club ready dancehall/Afrobeat vibe, which starts off my sets so nicely. I get so excited by Caribbean/African collaboration and can't wait for more to soundtrack summer 2019.

- - -

Held monthly, #NormalNotNovelty is open to female-identifying DJs, sound engineers, producers and vocalists from all musical tastes and backgrounds.

For the May edition, they are bringing together some of the pioneers and new generation of UK Funky for a full genre takeover.

- - -

