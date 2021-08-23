Talent In Motion: Pip Millett Interviewed

Hailing from the Northern city of Manchester is rising songwriter Pip Millett, who over the past few years has blown listeners away with her soulful tone, candid lyrics, and rich sound. Captivating the listener with a refreshing sense of vulnerability, Pip’s warming and humble presence paves a lane that not many artists can touch. Since appearing on COLORS back in 2019 with a performance of her break-out track ‘Make Me Cry’, an exploration of her fighting battle with depression at the time, Pip has jumped leaps and bounds professionally and is gearing up for a sold-out UK tour later this year.

Following on from the ‘Lost In June’ EP amidst the chaotic year of 2020, Pip has recently shared her highly anticipated project entitled, ‘Motion Sick’. Taking down a completely different path from ‘Lost In June’, this old-school and empowering EP marks a new chapter in Pip’s career sonically. Uncovering issues surrounding the Black experience in the UK, moving on from friendships, identity, and more, we are taken on a journey through a selection of blissful tracks that infuse jazz, gospel, hip-hop, and soul elements into one seamless body of work.

Spread across five tracks with guest appearances from UK heavy-weight Ghetts, as well as Netherlands-based artist Gaidaa, ‘Motion Sick’ is a transitional project that marks various changes in Pip’s life. Delving into various issues from start to finish, we are swiftly accustomed with a selection of old-school felt backdrops that each compliment Pip’s silk-like tone. Continuing to prove why she is one of the most fresh and exciting acts to arise from the UK, ‘Motion Sick’ is yet another quality project from the songstress.

Clash got the chance to catch up with Pip Millett following the recent release of her ‘Motion Sick’ EP to talk about her journey thus far, her forthcoming shows, feeling vulnerable, and more.

We’re stepping out of lockdown now, have did you find the past year or so as an artist? Has it helped shape your music at all going forward?

It's made me feel more confident in my creativity to be honest. It’s been weird but it has made me do more things on my own, I did ‘Deeper Dark’ by myself, but I felt quite nervous releasing that because it was just me and I had done everything with it, so it felt a bit weird. People ended up really liking it, so this time around doing full tracks and recording them, I felt more involved, and it helped to build my confidence.

Sometimes it feels like you can’t sit with your music as long in comparison to if you were at home and you can just pop ideas in as and when, whereas when you rely on going to the studio that doesn’t happen. With these songs, it’s like I’ve made a really nice Christmas gravy gradually over a few days and it tastes better! (laughs)

I mean, I’ve never heard anyone refer to their music as gravy so that’s a first! I would love to go back to the beginning with you! Talk me through your upbringing and your introduction to music from a younger age?

My introduction to music was from my parents and siblings. There was always music playing in the car and around the house, I remember getting my first MP3 player and eventually moved up to an iPod Nano, this was in Primary school! I had artists like Kings Of Leon, and Bob Marley on it, but I loved it! It was a relatively little introduction, but a large part of my memory was me waking up, walking downstairs in the morning, and seeing my brother dancing around to the music channel in his dressing gown to Beyoncé and Sean Paul! (laughs)

That is such a big mood! (laughs) What about in regard to when you started singing?

I was really shy, I started singing a bit when I was around 13 years old, but before that I didn’t really sing unless it was along to something. Something changed, I started playing bass guitar which bought me out my shell a little bit and then I moved to actual guitar, and it was just a gradual process from there really.

Are there any artists that have helped shape your sound recently?

I’ve been listening to Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album a lot, I love it! I think that’s probably come through somewhere. Other than that, I discover a lot of stuff through Spotify. I listen to a lot of Sabrina Claudio and Snoh Aalegra – I always listen to Snoh Aalegra, I’m obsessed with her to be honest! (laughs) She is an older female but she’s killing it! She makes me feel less pressured because sometimes – I mean, maybe I’ve given this to myself – it’s now or never, but in fact I’m looking at all these artists that are in there 30’s and I’m 23! I can calm down a bit!

You’ve just released your ‘Motion Sick’ EP! Talk me through the title behind the project and why you picked that.

It's actually a line from ‘Hard Life’, one thing about all these songs is that they are all about change and moving forward, with the good and bad that comes with that. I often think with good and bad change there is always discomfort because it’s odd, and I would call that motion sickness. Moving forward in whatever way, even if it’s a good thing and you are starting your new job, there is always a feeling that revolves around moving out of your comfort zone.

All of the songs are about moving forward, and it wasn’t even on purpose! (laughs)

You released ‘Running’ alongside Ghetts as the lead single, it’s such a strong and empowering release! How did the collaboration with Ghetts come around?

Do you know what, because I did all of this at my boyfriend’s house, we spent months thinking who was going to feature on this song! We couldn’t think of anyone that would fit and spent so long going around all of these different names and eventually my manager said to me: “what do you think about Ghetts?” I didn’t think he would jump on it but we sent it anyway and he really liked it! I remember getting his part back and thinking this is sick! It was quite a quick process after that!

Did you meet him for the first time at the video shoot then?

Yeah, first time! He was really nice as well which was great, I was quite nervous because you don’t know what to expect because you can only see so much through social media, but he was really lovely!

Sonically, this EP has a more old-school feel. Was this something you wanted to encapsulate throughout?

It was definitely something I wanted to do! We had ‘Hard Life’ recorded and written for years and that had an older feel to it, and I wanted to keep that throughout the whole project. Most of the songs apart from one do use samples, I wanted to keep that old, warm, and crackly feeling. We finished all the songs and sent them across to Josh Crocker, a producer in Leeds, that put his own little spin on them. It was cool to hear his input!

This project differs a lot in comparison to ‘Lost In June’. Do you think you’ve grown a lot since then?

I’m never sure if its growth or if it’s just a new phase! I still listen back to some of those songs and wish I could re-write some of them. This EP does sound so different to ‘Lost In June’ and I don’t think they could be compared in any way. I know some people say, “Oh, you’ve grown so much, you sound so much better” and I’m thinking, is this meant to be a compliment? (laughs) For me personally, they are two very different projects and its good to be able to go from zone to zone. It’s a new part of my music! The next project will be a new chapter!

You said earlier that you were quite worried about dropping ‘Deeper Dark’ because you did it on our own. Are you more comfortable now with being as vulnerable in your songs?

It's always going to be a little bit scary because you just never know what people are going to say about it! Even when people are being nice to you, they can say some shadey things. I think people think it’s a compliment to say things like “Oh, I like this one but this one is way better” and I’m thinking, I’ve put so much work into both, so shush! (laughs)

I wasn’t as nervous this time to release the project because I was so desperate to have it out and the nerves had gone, but when you release the first single from any project it can be a bit scary! Each time I go to release, my audience has grown a little bit more! When I dropped ‘Make Me Cry’, I didn’t know who was going to listen to that, I didn’t have a following back then!

What’s your favourite track from the EP and why?

I don’t have a favourite favourite, but my favourites are ‘Running’ and ‘Braid It Back’. With ‘Running’, the journey to make it was it was really gradual, I could go back to it with ease, and it felt naturally formed, it didn’t feel like an effort or a chore! ‘Braid It Back’ is so weird, there isn’t really a chorus, and it feels cooky from most songs, but I like that it is its own thing, it’s warm and soulful.

You’ve got your shows coming up as well this year! Which tracks are you looking forward to performing most?

I love performing ‘Running’…’Change My Ways’ with Gotts Street Park – I cannot wait to perform that, I’ve never done that one, but I reckon it will be a really nice vibe! I’m looking forward to performing ‘June’ and ‘Like It Like That’ – they’re my top ones!

Putting the music aside, what do you like to do for fun?

Truthfully, the simple things make me happy. I like that I can work in the city and go back to the countryside, go on a dog walk, get a nice coffee, and read a book, those are the main things I like to do, although the current weather isn’t allowing me to do that! (laughs) When I do work it gets busy so having such a peaceful space in my spare time is a really nice contrast.

What else can we expect to see from you this year?

I’m not sure if I am allowed to say! I don’t know what the rules are! But let’s just put it this way, there will be some more releases throughout the year…probably! (laughs)

'Motion Sick' EP is out now.

Words: Elle Evans // @ellevans98

