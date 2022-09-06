Taking It Worldwide: Checking In With Gilles Peterson

For all the talk of selector DJs and Apple Music shows; AI-built Spotify playlists and TikTok feed suggestions; there’s arguably relatively few people or entities out there that can genuinely move the pulse. Gilles Peterson might be one of those few exceptions. A longtime radio presence and label head within the UK’s underground club scene since the mid 1980s, the famously eclectic DJ made an eventual and highly successful move to BBC Radio 6 roughly a decade ago, where he now holds down the coveted Saturday afternoon slot. Peterson has also gradually expanded his radio work over the years by starting his own station under the name Worldwide FM.

With his classically boyish charm and a seemingly indefatigable energy for new music and projects, Peterson is also the founder and curator of the Worldwide festival in Sète, France and the We Out Here festival in Abbots Ripton, Cambridgeshire, both of which boast lineups that reflect his unconventionally broad view of British club culture and passion for the underground scenes that have birthed genres as brilliant, diverse, and unique as lovers rock, broken beat and dubstep.

Following a typically eclectic set at GALA festival in Peckham, Clash caught up with Gilles Peterson and spoke about everything he’s up to, including his philosophy for putting together festivals, the legacy of radio, and some of the important through-lines behind genuinely groundbreaking dance music.

Gilles – How's the day been at GALA today? How have you been?

All good. It's been a great day. I got a chance to walk around a bit today. I quite like these sort of early gigs sometimes – you get a whole different energy, and you get to hear other people play. So I saw Jamie 3:26, the Secretsundaze guys, and Mafalda and Antal. And you get a good look at the crowds and the dancers in the daytime.

And you played on the Worldwide stage today as well, how was that?

Great! I think it was Tereza from Berlin on before me and then I went on and after me was Ruby Savage, who's on right now. I felt a bit bad though, because I finished off my set with ‘God Save the Queen’ by The Sex Pistols. And all the crowd left! I left her with nothing. But c'mon, it's the Jubilee, you know! If you're gonna play 'God Save the Queen' it's the one day to do that.

So the stage today was linked with Worldwide, your radio station – which has been going for a couple of years now, right?

Yeah, We've been going for about six years with the radio station. But the Worldwide festival in Sète, that's coming up in a few weeks time, is a bit older, that’s been going for 15 years. Well, it's kind of the 16th year this year, but we're not counting last year, because it didn't really happen. It really only happened for French people because of COVID. So we're calling this year the 15th party, part two. And then we're doing the third edition of We Out Here in August in Cambridgeshire this summer.

And how were the Worldwide awards, with Kojey Radical, Emma-Jean Thackray, and Brian Jackson?

Yeah, they were great! Although it was a bit weird having them in May instead of January, when they normally happen, because January is usually a really good time to just start the year off and give people something to look forward to. Because January's usually a bit fucked up, you know? It’s really quiet. But we'll be back in January next year, and it was really good to return and see the new Koko in Camden, which they've just redone since they had that big fire. It's really nice. It looks the same, but now it's just a bit less smelly, basically.

So, these days, I mean, alongside all the radio, you're kind of almost a festival promoter yourself, between We Out Here, and the Worldwide festival, and the award show…?

I actually do a third festival in Italy as well, called the Ricci weekender, in Catania. I've been doing that for four or five years now. And that's quite different, because it's like a combination of music and food curators. It's amazing. Caribou has just done it, and Sam – Floating Points – he’s there every year. We get a lot of Italians and Italian chefs down there. And then there's this real big natural wine scene there as well. So that’s really amazing – just a whole other kind of vibe. We get such a different audience with that, the food crowd, which is interesting.

With We Out Here up in Cambridge, I was there the inaugural year and then also this past year – it felt like it grew so much.

Yeah, it did grow a lot. I think a lot of the festivals that were able to happen on just the right side of lockdown, the ones that actually took place last year – they were all fully packed. Because obviously, there were a lot of people who wanted to go out somewhere after the lockdowns. We definitely got a sort of superficial boost. I think a lot of people at We Out Here last year normally wouldn't have gone. But it was great, because it really added that extra dimension. We kind of doubled up our audience.

And are you hoping to keep that vibe, and with similar numbers this year?

I hope so, I think we'll be around the same size this year, all said and done. But the thing was, last year, you know, all the festivals were sold out in a week! So this time round it’s been a bit more slow-going and steady. Because everyone's out this year. Everyone’s got their own festival, every band and DJ! There’s so much going on.

And I’m sure you’re looking forward to your Worldwide festival in Sète, in a few weeks? That's a smaller thing in France, right?

Definitely. I basically think Sète is the best thing that I do, in a way. It's kind of like the precursor to all your Dekmantel’s, your We Out Here’s, all those festivals. It was the first one to do such an interesting mix of music. And it's never really gotten bigger than what it's been the last few years. It's the Michelin star festival of the group. Because we have all these amazing artists come.

How do you put it together?

Well because it's non-commercial and non-funded – it's basically a regional French festival, and when you put those things together, it's definitely complicated. A lot of the time you're just dealing with the fisherman, or you're dealing with the local council. And they don't give a fuck about, you know, like bringing a few Brits down to fill the AirBNBs. So it's taken years to build a really good relationship with the town itself, and having them understand that we're not just there to suck it in and then spit them out.

That festival is just such a beautiful thing. The difficulty for me now is that I basically have to turn down some really big names. Artists really want to return to play there now, because they generally have such a good experience when they first play it, but I'd rather just not repeat things every year.

So you're always trying to do something new?

Exactly, you always want to turn it over. What can happen a bit with festivals or clubs, they just have a bit of a safe formula. And it works so they keep it. While I understand that you don't want to mash things up too much – because obviously people come for a certain aesthetic – equally, you've got to keep some sort of turnover going, so that there's a new feel each year. At Worldwide, people like James Blake did totally iconic gigs there, and so did Flying Lotus and Thundercat and Kamasi Washington and Anderson .Paak and Raphael Saadiq and Mount Kimbie… You know, everybody’s kind of done it at this point!

And so you end up turning some amazing names down…

Well the difference is, in Sète, there's only one stage. None of the crowd have really got anywhere else they can go. So if they're not happy about what's on stage, they can't really go nowhere… As a result people tend to come with an open mind, and you can really play with them, and totally mess around with the curation – you can make it super out there, so to speak, and then bring it all back in. Like the ultimate goal for me is having free jazz, and some ambient, and then some sort of legacy act, and then maybe then going into some fucking footwork or whatever. So you can really capture it all, in one night, you know?

Right. I guess you can kind of see that curation within We Out Here as well. Like, I was looking at We Out Here’s Sunday mainstage line-up – you guys have got Gigi Masin doing his ambient thing, and then Nala Sinephro doing electronics, and then some funk with Azymuth and spiritual jazz with Pharoah Sanders. That’s a pretty amazing afternoon.

Well We Out Here is a bit of the opposite, because it’s got like ten stages, so it’s perfect for that low attention span. Pharaoh Sanders was definitely a pull. Because, again, with all these festivals everywhere in the UK, you do want to have a few exclusives. In the end, everybody's after the same things. And with a lot of the artists, once they go from emerging to a bit bigger, they get snapped up by these big agencies, and then they get bookings with exclusivity deals from the bigger festivals. So you can't actually get them anymore. People like Little Simz or Cleo Sol are difficult to get now, because they've gone totally supersonic. If you’re the artist, you know, why do a little festival for like 15,000 people in Cambridge when you can play to 50,000 people somewhere and maybe be on national TV?

On that note, there’s one interesting story actually, while we’re on the topic. Because we had booked Khruangbin for the Worldwide festival in Sète three years ago, we had it all confirmed for one of the nights. And then about a month later they got an offer to play Glastonbury for probably like 50,000 people, with the bonus of also being on the BBC TV broadcast. So they had this choice between our little show with 1700 people in the south of France or like 50,000 plus god-knows-what on television. But they still decided to play for us in Sète. So I have a lot of respect for the groups that do that, it was pretty honorable of them. They didn’t want to let me down, and they appreciated what we stood for. And the beautiful twist of all of it is that this year they’re going to be playing Glastonbury on the BBC and they’re bigger than ever.

So it all worked out?

Definitely. It's interesting these days, and I feel like artists need to be aware of this – of course, everybody's on their own trajectory, and they've got to sort of analyse and play their long game, and plus they've got their agents and managers, and all the people who've got an agenda alongside them. But fundamentally, you know, for example, when Sault come and say to me, ‘Gilles – we're going to give you our album to play on your Radio 6 show for a week, before we put it on Spotify’, you know, that's a really beautiful thing, because they don't really have to do that. It totally goes against the rules these days.

And especially with all of the attention that Sault has now…

Yeah. Those people that appreciate our place on the radio, and the fact that they want to give us something back – of course I'm not saying every artist should give people like me their album to stream all on my own on Radio 6. But it's a unique thing that a super in-demand artist like Inflo and Sault still thinks about radio and about us in that way.

On that note, you’ve been on Radio 6 for a decade now. I just wanted to ask how that’s been, what hosting that show feels like?

It's an honour. Especially at a time when there's so few platforms that can introduce an artist to a new audience. So if the music is a bit more leftfield, or coming from a slightly niche scene, I have the opportunity to bring it to new ears that otherwise wouldn’t have come across it. It's so rare these days, it basically doesn't exist. Because Radio 1 doesn't matter anymore for that. In the old days you could break a record on Radio 1, you could literally make a band, but you can't do that now really.

So I feel Radio 6 is one of only places that actually has that cultural impact and can really develop something. You can play like Kamasi Washington on daytime radio, and people are gonna go “fucking hell, I've never really heard jazz before!” It's a beautiful place to be. The only other place in the last few years where I’ve kind of had an equivalent path to a new audience has been doing a radio station in that Grand Theft Auto game. Cause you can throw like Joe Armon-Jones or something up there and suddenly some stoner in Kansas is like “hey man, what's this music!” So that’s an opportunity I really value.

I’ve noticed you also do a lot of work honouring many older and legacy artists on your radio shows, people with these amazing back-catalogues, or artists that have recently passed away.

A lot of the artists and musicians that I play have such a great archive. So that fills the show, actually, for a good 20 minutes or half an hour, which is great because I’ve got three hours to fill. So you have time for Bill Withers, for McCoy Tyner, Sly Stone, or your Lee Scratch Perry’s, who died recently. And that’s really what the show is about, for me. You’ve got the new muva of Earth, or some new bass thing on Pearson Sound’s label, which is as important to me as playing some Phil Cohran or Sun Ra or Norman Connors. Because all that dance music is inspired by that free jazz shit anyway! I mean I was playing some footwork today, DJ Paypal and DJ Rashad and all of them; it’s really all just heavy free jazz!

And I feel like audiences are so much more flexible these days, especially the ones who might’ve grown up listening to you (or maybe to DJs who are at least a bit inspired by you).

Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I think maybe I went a bit far with the Sex Pistols today though!

The We Out Here Festival takes place between August 25th and 28th in Abbots Ripton, Cambridgeshire. The Worldwide Festival takes place between July 5th and 10th in Sète, France.

Words: Louis Torracinta

