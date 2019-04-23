Taking Flight: Clash Meets Flamingods

With roots in a small tropical island in the Middle East, Flamingods have been honing their personal craft of “exotic psychedelia” over the past few years. The four-piece band consisting of Charles Prest, Sam Rowe, Kamal Rasool and Karthik Poduval, originally from Bahrain have a unique style and the direct link to their sunset-kissed style.

Now on the verge of their fourth studio release and a UK tour spanning eight cities, we chat to lead singer Kamal Rasool about the inspirations behind the album, the origins of the band, and what its like to finally all live in the same city after the singer was kicked out of the UK a few years ago.

How did the name of the band come about?

It’s pronounced Flamingo-ds, like the animal. It was important for us to have a name when we were first starting out that both captured the mythical and tropical imageries that we were inspired by.

These animals were native to our homeland of Bahrain and growing up they were all around us. It was so long ago now but I guess it came naturally, it was like taking a piece of our homeland with us wherever we went.

Coming from Bahrain do you feel this has had an influence on your style of music?

It was a huge influence, all five of us effectively grew up on a middle eastern tropical island. Everyday vibes were of stunning sunsets and natural beauty. I feel that colourful sun-kissed vibe comes across in our music.

Bahrain also was home to a huge mix of cultures growing up, there was a huge western and middle eastern community. Even our national dish Biryani originates in the south of Asia. Growing up it was a huge melting of pot of these inspirations and its been with us ever since.

How many albums have you made so far and how does this one compare?

This is now our fourth album, called 'Levitation'. This piece of work feels a lot different for us as a group as it’s the first time we’ve made an album where we’ve all been in the same country.

A few years ago, Theresa May changed the visa laws meaning that I had to leave the country. The rest of the band were British nationals however I was half Bahraini, half Turkish, so I had to leave. We made two albums whilst I was away which was a huge challenge but thankfully, whilst making this album I managed to get my visa sorted.

The main thing we really tried to do was capture the same energy when recording the album as we create when performing live.

Where else do you take your musical inspiration from?

We’re huge vinyl heads so when any of us travel we always bring back some random records. It’s discovering the unknown that helps to drive us. Other than we take inspiration from Turkish disco, Indian Bollywood Funk, a Japanese band called the Boredoms and a Congolese band called Kimono number one.

We’re pretty much a magpie band that take inspiration from all corners of the globe and then we put it together at the end.

I first saw you play in Marrakech at Beat Hotel Festival, I was taken aback by your unique sound and incredible energy. How did you find the festival experience?

It was great such a great experience, we’ve always wanted to play in Morocco and particularly in Marrakech. It great to see all those incredibly talented artists perform in a tropical climate, although there was a lot of rain.

For a first-time festival they really had amazing production which really helped with our performance.

Your starting your tour this week, which destinations are you headed to?

The tour starts on the first of May with our album launch at Village Underground in Shoreditch. After that we venture to Margate, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, Sheffield and Glasgow. In October we’re doing another tour visiting other cities that this one missed.

When I saw you play I noticed the band member were alternating instruments in-between songs, is this normal for the band?

We’ve always done that since day one, at first, we didn’t think much of it however over time it’s become a key component to our sound. Each song sounds different as with each different member of the band plays each instrument differently.

This stops our sound getting stagnant and keeps it interesting for us. However, it's very difficult and confusing as we all must memorise everything, but it makes the sound unique so it’s worth it.

You were also playing a laid down instrument with a bow, what was that instrument?

That’s the teshigoto instrument, it’s a three string Japanese instrument, played by hand or with a plectrum. I recently started playing it with a bow which was a completely new idea. It created this experimental sound, almost sounded like the Arabic music we grew up with, it was a way of making that sound without playing violin. It’s also a bonus that you can hook the instrument up to delay and other effects to give you more creative freedom.

Is there a song on the album that is particularly important to you?

Yes, the album closer is special to the whole band, as whilst the album was written, (band member) Karthik's dad sadly passed away. This song called 'Levitation' was a dedication to him. He was a great man who worked with music communities in India, teaching people how to play. It was a huge emotional moment for us that defined the sound of the album.

We wanted to take all the sadness we were feeling and turn it into something positive and inspiring. I hope we did that.

What are Flamingods’ aims for the future?

Looking to the future we just want to continue what we’re currently doing, we love making music. We want to bring positivity to the world through our music and make an impact on how people feel.

'Levitation' will be released on May 3rd.

Words: Jake Wright

