Swerving And Breaking The Law: Clash Meets Megan Thee Stallion

“Biggie Smalls, Pimp C, and my mom.”

These are the people Megan Thee Stallion cites as major influences regarding her music. Evident in the world play, the trillness emitted and her down to earth personality, it is clear that these three angels had a major impact in her life.

Standing at 5’10, Megan Thee Stallion is a power to be reckoned with. Gazing over an ear-piercing screaming crowd at London’s XOYO, she truly bought a hot girl summer to the UK. Performing crowd favourites such as ‘Realer’, ‘Freak Nasty’ and her breakout hit ‘Big Ole Freak’, she stood in awe of her first international crowd ready to do it all again.

In her first ever UK interview, Megan tells Clash how London was nothing like she expected. “London definitely exceeded my expectations. I did not know they were going to be so turnt. I thought that the girls were gonna be very proper. I did not know they were gonna be twerking, like damn they really out here!” says Megan still reeling off of the pure ecstasy of her first London show.

2019 has already proven to be a big year for Megan but she made it very clear it didn’t happen lightning fast. Writing poems and raps to herself since she was 15, it was then that she decided she wanted to be an artist. “I’ve been rapping to myself for a long time. My mom was a rapper too and I’d always be listening in on her raps. She inspired me a lot.”

With encouragement from her now late mother, Megan participated in a cypher which gained huge attention and decided to take to social media in order to elevate her presence in the rap scene. “After I did the Houston Cypher in 2016, that’s when it really took off.”

Now she’s released her first major mixtape which peaked at number 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart and was recently announced as an XXL Freshman. Signed to 300 Entertainment who also house acts such as Gunna and Young Thug, Megan is the first female rapper signed to the label. Gaining 2.8 million followers on Instagram in the space of a year, Megan is recognised for being a trend-starter.

Referring to her fans as ‘hotties’ she has encouraged women and men alike to embrace their ‘hot girl’ persona which means to live your best life and not be concerned with others’ thoughts. She has arranged beach clean ups, encouraged her fans to reduce their plastic usage and eat more healthily.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, she has also fuelled the ‘yee-haw agenda’ by donning cowboy attire on stage as well as at her infamous Hottie Parties where she allows fans to have a good and intimate time with her. All whilst her success is growing, Megan still posts social media freestyles never refraining from the sensual lyrics that catapulted her into the limelight.

Her breakout hit ‘Big Ole Freak’ speaks not just on Megan’s sexual emancipation but also on the confidence she emits within the bedroom. With numerous songs like these she is now seen as a deity for naturally curvy girls who need their self esteem boosted.

At the same time of being a confidence booster and Making sure women know their worth and being a new-gen feminist, Megan has been enrolled in Texas Southern University studying to get a degree in Health Administration. She currently takes classes online while she’s on the road but plans to return to campus for her third year in Autumn.

Creating fans in the likes of Solange, SZA and Juicy J - who produced a few songs on her new EP 'Fever', everyone is hungry for a collaboration from thee stallion. Already seen in the studio with Kehlani and Wale with a collaboration with DaBaby currently charting, it’s clear that Megan is the new toy that everyone wants to play with.

However, the only feature that’s on Megan’s mind is with a fellow Houston artist. “I would love to work with Beyoncé one day. The queen B. That would be amazing.”

Aware that her life has changed dramatically, the biggest change has affected her personally. “Everybody’s in my motherfucking business, like I can’t go outside looking ratchet no more? Everybody’s like ha, got yo ass bitch, like damn!”

But all through this, she remains positive and down to earth. With ‘Fever’ doing so well commercially, Clash is certain that the hype concerning Megan won’t die down anytime soon. Already scheduled to do more large festivals in the US and was recently featured as an Apple Music Up Next artist, it looks like Megan will be driving the boat (her signature phrase) for quite some time.

She tells us: “In five years time, I see myself being an icon, a household name. You won’t be able to bring up rap without bringing up Megan.”

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

Photography: DFR Visuals

