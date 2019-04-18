Swan Song: Jax Jones

How would you spend your last day on earth?

Producer Jax Jones will be eating carbs and listening to Biggie.

Where would you like to wake up?

Probably in a really comfy bed in the Maldives, on the sea - in one of those sea villas - around sunrise, so you can watch the sun come up one last time.

What would you like to achieve on your last day?

I’d run it like every day: have something good to eat, make sure my body’s feeling good, and then when it’s time to go I’d head to the spa and just be massaged into death.

You host a Last Supper - what’s on your menu?

Fish and chips, some Chinese - dim sum - then after that probably a cheese board. Lots of carbs: it’d probably be a double carb or a triple carb situation - a very selfish dinner.

Who would be invited?

Some of the characters from my family - it would be a very big dinner - Jay Z, Daft Punk, and other DJs that I like. It’d be funny to see them and my family; the culture clash would be hilarious. And if it turns out I don’t actually like Jay Z, it doesn’t matter: I’m dying anyway.

What’s the last song you’d want to hear?

‘Juicy’ by Notorious B.I.G. It’s so uplifting. And it’s something I’ve really engaged and connected with my whole life, being the underdog. That whole Bad Boy Records era has so much swagger.

What would be your biggest regret?

Probably just not taking enough time to appreciate what I’ve done, how far we’ve come [his team] compared to where we started. Not giving ourselves enough credit for that. You’re always looking for the next ‘up’ so forget to look back.

What would be your deathbed confession?

Hmmm. If I tell you that now it wouldn’t be a deathbed confession would it?

What would your final words be?

You want to say something kind of cool, so it’s legendary. But at that point it would be quite quiet, just with my family around me. I’d just thank them for everything they’ve done for me.

What would you have written on your gravestone?

It’d have to be: “Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazing.” A line from ‘It Ain’t Hard To Tell’ by Nas, off ‘Illmatic’.

Who would you like to meet at the Pearly Gates of Heaven?

A full squad. My granddad would’ve made a lot of friends up there - I doubt he’s met Biggie, but who knows, maybe they’ve struck up a bond. I’d want a band playing too, maybe Marvin Gaye’s their lead singer. I’d be like, ‘What’s up lads?’ and we’d just have a great party.

Describe your vision of Heaven.

It’s like that one Tom And Jerry episode, the gold escalator going up into the clouds - I’d just be riding up on that. On ‘Thugz Mansion’, Tupac talks about being in Heaven, drinking at a bar with Sam Cooke. So in my head it’s a mix of Tom And Jerry and that Tupac track.

If you could be resurrected the next day, what would you come back as?

A dog. Dogs have the best life; lots of love, you can eat and sleep. I’d be a working dog. I’d still like to do stuff.

Maybe a farm dog or a Rottweiler. They’ve got a bad rep but they’re really intelligent - I could change that, look after my own but be less violent. There are incredible stories where they’ve saved people.

'Snacks' is out now.

Interview: Emma Finamore

