Swan Song: Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes

How would you spend your last day alive?

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes will be doubling down on pizza...

Where would you like to wake up?

In the Maldives, on a slide that goes down into the ocean from a bungalow mansion with Dave Benson Phillips.

What would you like to achieve on your last day?

A speed run on Parasite Eve’s hardest setting.

You host a Last Supper - what’s on the menu?

A Domino’s double decadence pizza. Or, if they would do me one the original Dominators, I’d have 15 of them. Sorry cows, you gotta take a hit on this one.

Who would be invited?

Dave Benson Phillips would already be there, so I guess Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ariel Burdett, Scott Merriman, the singer from Disturbed, Roger from Sister Sister, and Salem from the original Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

What’s the last song you’d want to hear?

‘Beautiful Door’ by Billy Bob Thornton.

What would be your biggest regret?

Not pursuing my dream of making seasoned edible tape that you could use to tape food together like fajita wraps.

What would be your deathbed confession?

That I thought The Dark Knight was shite.

What would your final words be?

‘Bye!’

What would you have written on your gravestone?

“Here lies Oliver Sykes.”

Who would you like to meet at the Pearly Gates of Heaven?

Tens of thousands of dogs.

Describe your vision of Heaven.

It’s dog Heaven, with dogs everywhere. It’s a non-stop stroking party.

If you could be resurrected the next day, what would you come back as?

A dog. And then I’d kill myself and be forever happy in dog Heaven.

'amo' will be released on January 25th.

