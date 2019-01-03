Swan Song: Bag Raiders

Australian production duo Bag Raiders stormed out of the traps in 2010, with their electrifying debut album becoming an international smash.

Taking their sound across the globe, the pair have grown as people and as artists, spending the intervening time working with other musicians and gaining vital new experience.

Long awaited second album 'Horizons' is out now, a blazing blast of colour that somehow condenses the experiences of almost a decade into one project.

The pair comment: "A 'Horizon' represents a future, a possibility. Tomorrow will always be tomorrow. Making this album has been a journey for us, a long one. It’s been conceived, written and recorded all over the world, through our travels."

"'Horizons' is representative of a journey, a constant journey maybe, because the Horizon is something that you can’t ever really reach, because the closer you get to it, the further away it gets from you. It’s something elusive."

With their new album out now Clash caught up with Bag Raiders for a special edition of Swan Song - how they would spend their last day alive...

Where would you like to wake up?

Jack: My own bed would be nice for a change. Failing that I’m partial to a hammock.

Chris: I’d rather keep on dreaming.

What would you like to achieve on your last day?

Jack: Finally beat Zelda on DS.

Chris: On Earth? Interdimensional travel.

You host a Last Supper - who’s coming?

Jack: Not sure but probably no vegans.

Chris: Prob just me and the rat from Ratatouille.

What’s on the menu?

Jack: Something spicy.

Chris: Probably ratatouille hehehe.

What would be your biggest regret?

Jack: I have no regerts.

What would your final words be?

Jack: I don’t play games and I don’t associate with puppets.

Chris: What does this button do?

How would you like to die?

Jack: Gracefully.

Chris: Unexpectedly.

Who would you like to meet at the Pearly Gates of Heaven?

Jack: Rocky rocastle.

Chris: Hopefully a friendly bouncer.

Describe your vision of Heaven.

Jack: Lots of hammocks.

Chris: Lots of Nutella and crispy things to spread it on.

If you could be resurrected the next day, what would you come back as?

Jack: Disclosure.

Chris: A plant.

'Horizons' is out now.

