Straight From The Trenches: TraviS And Elzzz Interviewed

The Irish music scene has been fairly popping off recently in a seemingly infinite pool of artists - that has boomed as various genres gain popularity - it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a voice that is distinctive and different amongst a sea of the same. That’s where TraviS and Elzzz come in.

Based in Dublin, the duo head up the Gliders - which is a collective of creatives - the backbone being TraviS, Elzzz, TJ and Sam Fallover, but also being made of “affiliated members”, like producers, designers and illustrators. The crew have an organic, insatiable energy that is easy to get swept up in. Their recent videos and productions show two artists already ready-made for the big time, and they have their sights firmly set on just that.

“Cleavage Club was a concept started by Monjola and a few of his friends,” says Elzzz, as he tells me about how he and TraviS came to become friends and collaborators. “At the time he was managing me and my mate Ahmed. We used to link up and freestyle at uni and we made music under a duo called Veryfired. It was a ‘just for fun’ thing really. He ended up doing more stuff with Monjola around the time.”

“We’d go to the trenches,” says TraviS. “The Trenches was a meeting point for the boys and I. It was an outside seated restaurant In D18. We’d go there to chill out and chat during lockdown, but in the middle of that we’d freestyle. When I dropped ‘TBH’, that’s when I started thinking about taking this music ting seriously. Before that I was just expressing myself and having fun... but I knew I was cold, though.”

The pair ended up recording two songs; 'Trench Tapes', Elzzz jokes But the spark was lit the moment they hopped on a track by a producer called Liam Harris. “That was when ‘Vision’ was created,” they both tell me. “When we hopped on this guy's beats we knew it was done. It was like finishing a jigsaw puzzle. That was when it kicked off.”

Gliders really represent anything that the crew want to do in a creative sense. More a way of life than just a brand, the collective put a strong emphasis on crew mentality. Elzzz and TraviS continually big up their close friends and family, citing an organic and honest team as something they do not take for granted. Named after an in-joke - “if we were going out we would say let’s go glide” - they have recently taken a dive into the fashion world with the release of their 'G Suit' tracksuit with very intentional campaign behind it, although this isn’t TraviS’ first rodeo.

“I’ve been in the modeling industry since I was sixteen. When you’re in the industry you see a lot of cool stuff and meet a lot of cool people,” he says. “When I was eighteen I met Skepta for the first time. I was chilling with these guys and the stuff I was seeing and hearing, I just knew I had to do something for myself. The brand made sense because I love fashion and Elzzz and I have our own styles, and it feels natural to want to communicate our style to the masses. That’s a part of me. Every bit of expression has to be as true to ourselves as possible.”

With a confidence that comes so naturally and an infectious spirit, it’s quite easy to believe everything the duo say. I tell them I managed to catch one of their gigs for District Magazine in Dublin a few weeks prior and was immediately struck at just how good they already were as performers. The first video was published on the Gliders YouTube channel only six months ago, working closely with Sam Fallover who sees over their vision and every video since has captured a certain spirit and aesthetic.

Their music has its roots in drill, but there’s meat on the bones here, an inspired purpose.

“There are elements of stuff we like and listen to, but I feel lately we’ve really started to embody our sound,” says Elzzz. “We say the funniest things to Liam when he’s producing,” jokes TraviS. “I’ll literally growl at him and he understands exactly what I want. He’s so sick. He starts cooking and when we hear the beat its exactly what we’re feeling.”

With the recent release of their G Suit tracksuit and video for ‘Pricey’, which is a song they made as part of the campaign, what’s next?

“Breaaaaaaaaaad!” laughs TraviS. “Gliders being a household name. We scheme for fun. I’d rather plan something than go to a party. I only think about things that’s going to elevate myself and benefit Gliders. ALSO WATCH OUT FOR THE TAPE!”

Right on cue Elzzz confirms, “our stuff is ground-up, it isn’t a thing where people catch the wave and then leave, these people have been around since day one and they make a connection with us as we grow as artists.”

Words: Andrew Moore

Photo Credit: Sam Fallover & Fortune Lago

