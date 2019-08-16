Starter For Five: MK

MK remains one of the UK's most talented producers.

Renowned for his abilities as a remixer, Marc Kinchen is soaked in the house underground, but he's also able to translate this into something the mainstream can absorb.

Adept at sneaking left field ideas into the charts, MK has also carved out a role as a supremely gifted provider of summer bangers, something he has no intention of relinquishing.

Pairing with Gorgon City for new single 'There For You', it's a stellar team up that pushes MK towards big room abandon while still retaining elements of his underground roots.

Out now, Clash toasted the single by sitting down with MK for a fresh instalment of Starter For Five - the best ways to open out a DJ set...

- - -

- - -

MK - 'Body 2 Body'



Been playing this a lot during my summer shows. I like to switch up which version I start with, but the club mix really sounds great live.

- - -

Masters At Work - 'I Can't Get No Sleep' (MK Mix)



This one is a bit of a throwback, but it never fails especially when I start off with it at one of my club shows.

- - -

MK - 'Burning'



Another all time favourite that just always seems gets the vibe going. Love how this one still hits it hard.

- - -

MK + Becky Hill - 'Piece Of Me'



When that first beat and vocal kick in, people go off. Something about me and Becky brings good vibes for the rest of the set.

- - -

MK, Jonas Blue, Becky Hill - 'Back & Forth' (MK Dub)



Like I said previously, I do love starting my set with a little bit of Bex.

- - -

MK, Gorgon City's new single 'There For You is out now. MK plays alongside Gorgon City & Diplo on October 11th at WHP Manchester.