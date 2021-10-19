Starter For Five: Mason Maynard

Mason Maynard is on the rise.

The producer's exuberant new EP 'Make It Hot' is out now, tapping in the last rays of the summer sun.

A series of house scorchers as only Mason can provide, it's set to heat up clubs across the country.

With this in mind, Clash tapped up Mason Maynard for our regular feature Starter For Five - in essence, the best ways to open a DJ set.

He's getting to grips with the mixer once more, and with a string of dates upcoming Mason is set to blast his way across the nation.

Here's how Mason Maynard will be firing up his sets...

- - -

Aaron-Carl - 'Just A Groove'

Not much needs to be said it’s true house/techno excellence.

Trilogy Inc. - '313'

Acid House done right. I’d play this on a terrace somewhere while the sun sets.

Tony Vee - 'Hot, Hot'

This one is a late night warehouse jam to set the tone for what’s to come. Not too intense but more than enough groove to get things going.

COEO - 'I Can Never Be Yours'

Nice breakbeat action here and a dope bass too. That piano break is a guaranteed hands in the air moment also.

Skiclub Toggenburg - 'Zmorge Mit Pascal' (Roman Flügel Remix)

A great remix here from Roman, deep house with just the right amount of layers that build so smoothly throughout.

- - -

Mason Maynard's new EP 'Make It Hot' is out now.

- - -